            

Global Ads Spotlight: Here's how OREOCODES cracked the commerce code

A barcode, a glass of milk, and a cookie, OREO turned everyday packaging into a sales and awards juggernaut. Read and watch in our Global Ads Spotlight column.

By  Sakina KheriwalaJun 5, 2025 8:52 AM
With a clever bit of tech and a mobile-first approach, the brand transformed UPCs from more than 1,000 milk and milk alternative products into gateways for cookie deals.

In the age of QR codes, AI-generated banners, and augmented reality filters, the team behind OREO’s latest campaign decided to keep things surprisingly analog - by looking at the humble barcode. And what they saw wasn’t just black and white lines, it was an untapped visual resemblance to the cookie brand’s most iconic image: a stack of OREOs. Thus, OREOCODES was born.

The premise? Milk cartons, specifically, their barcodes - were hiding in plain sight as literal towers of OREOs. With a clever bit of tech and a mobile-first approach, the brand transformed UPCs from more than 1,000 milk and milk alternative products into gateways for cookie deals.

Scan, Stack, Snack

The campaign asked consumers to do something refreshingly simple:

1. Open the OREOCODES web app.

2. Grab a milk carton from the fridge (or shelf - plant-based milks counted too).

3. Flip the barcode vertically to resemble an OREO tower.

4. Scan it to unlock real-time, retailer-specific deals on OREO products.

The coupons worked across major U.S. retailers like Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, and Safeway, making the experience more accessible than a golden ticket in a Wonka bar.

Results

Unlike many buzzy campaigns that win at award shows but flop at checkout, OREOCODES dunked both. With a staggering 83% conversion rate, the campaign wasn’t just interactive - it was irresistibly effective.

Over 799,000 units sold, $3.5M in revenue, and a 7.3% YOY sales increase later, OREO wasn’t just winning the snack aisle, it was redefining how consumers shop, one scan at a time.

Other standout metrics:

- +2.3 in unit share

- +2.6 in dollar share

- 1.9 additional product trips per consumer

- 230% spike in social engagement

OREO didn’t just target their usual cookie lovers; they turned milk drinkers - a previously passive audience into active OREO buyers.

Awards and Recognition

The campaign didn’t just crush KPIs - it ransacked the award circuit like a cookie monster on a sugar high.

- Effie Awards 2024: 3 Gold

- D&AD: 2 Yellow Pencils, 6 Graphite, 2 Wood

- The One Show: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 3 Bronze

- ADC Awards: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze

- Clio Awards: 2 Gold, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze

- Cannes Lions 2023: Gold in Creative Commerce (Mobile-led)

- London International Awards: 2 Gold

- New York Festivals: Grand Prize & 3 Gold

- The ANDY Awards: Winner in Craft & Idea Categories

It was one of those rare campaigns that won big with both consumers and juries - proof that when a clever insight is paired with seamless tech, awards don’t just follow, they flood in.

OREOCODES was one of those deceptively simple ideas that made you wonder: Why didn’t anyone think of this before? It was charming without being childish, tech-savvy without being complicated, and most of all, it made people smile while making them buy.


First Published on Jun 5, 2025 8:36 AM

