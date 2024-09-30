Dream11 launches ‘Poora Fan Bano’ campaign for the Women’s Cricket World Cup

Dream11 has launched a new advertising campaign, “Poora Fan Bano”, ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2024. The campaign encourages cricket fans to support the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, emphasizing that true fans of the sport support all versions of the game, regardless of who’s playing.

In a series of ads, Rohit Sharma, the Indian men’s cricket team’s Captain, is seen along with Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, and star batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. The ads highlight how Aadha (half) fans focus only on men’s cricket, while a true blue cricket (Poora) fan also supports the women’s team. The fans in the campaign are played by digital content creators Aakash Gupta, Ravi Gupta & RJ Kisna, Rohit Sharma provides the clarion call for viewers to cheer for the Indian women’s team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports & Dream11, said, “With Poora Fan Bano, we’re encouraging fans to embrace the full spectrum of Indian cricket. As the world’s premier fantasy sports platform, Dream11 is committed to growing multiple sports across men’s and women's competitions. We strongly believe that the talent and dedication of both our men’s and women’s teams deserve equal support. We hope this campaign inspires cricket lovers nationwide to cheer for the Women’s Cricket Team, reinforcing our belief that sports truly is for everyone.”

The Poora Fan Bano campaign includes funny interactions of fans with members of the Women’s Cricket Team, accompanied by Rohit Sharma. The sequences are in various environments and through light-hearted situational comedy, fans are reminded by Rohit Sharma that there is a Women’s World Cup coming up, and as true fans of the sport, they should be supporting the Women’s Cricket Team.

With a long-standing association with the BCCI, Dream11 is the Team India Lead Sponsor since 2023 across the Women’s & Men’s National Cricket Teams.