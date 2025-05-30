Global Ads Spotlight: When Magnum melted winter with 'Find Your Summer' campaign

It’s a sweltering summer, and the only thing that comes to mind - apart from mangoes - is Magnum! Owned by Unilever, Magnum has, for years, been the go-to ice cream companion when the sun shines too brightly or when the mehness of the day gets to us.

Relishing a sweet stick that oozes chocolate, coupled with almond or caramel, Magnum has never ceased to surprise and continues to spread its sweetness to this day.

But when snow caps the city and chill winds blow across, would Magnum still be considered? This question worried the brand, which then rolled out the 'Find Your Summer' campaign - encouraging people to find their sunny spot and enjoy a bite of Magnum once again.

What is ‘Find Your Summer' all about?

Unilever’s Magnum saw a significant drop in sales with the onset of winter. Determined to extend its appeal beyond seasons, the brand set out to help people discover their own patch of sunshine.

Created by LOLA MullenLowe, the campaign is visually rich - shot entirely in black and white - with the camera capturing the elusive British sun spotlighting people enjoying their Magnum. These moments were featured across newspapers, billboards, and magazines throughout the United Kingdom.

What made the campaign stand out was its innovative use of digital billboards, which displayed a live timeline indicating when the sun would shine in each city - making it the perfect time to indulge in a Magnum.

This was achieved through real-time data. What truly boosted the campaign’s effectiveness - and drove a remarkable 66.3% increase in sales - was the use of geo-targeted notifications, which nudged consumers near participating stores.