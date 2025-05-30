HUL boosts digital media spending to 40% of total ad budget

ADVERTISEMENT
With increasing digital proliferation among consumers, Hindustan Unilever has revamped its media spending with increased emphasis on digital media. According to the FMCG giant, digital media accounted for 40% of the total advertisement and promotional spending in fiscal year 2025. In addition to this, the company has a roster of more than 12,000 influencers for marketing campaigns.
"We have significantly boosted our investments in digital marketing – today 40% of our spending is on digital media. We have over 12,000 influencers whom we collaborate with for our brands," according to Rohit Jawa, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director.
Notably, HUL has cut its advertising and promotional expenses by 5.5% in FY25 year-on-year. The FMCG major adex stood at Rs 6,028 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 6,380 crore in FY24. The soap-to-coffee conglomerate has built an in-house media planning tool to build effective reach to its consumers, as per HUL's annual report.
According to the company, the in-house tool uses category-specific data to customize media spending across platforms for different brands and consumer cohorts.
"To connect with this group of digital native consumers, we are adopting a social-first approach in our marketing and creating engaging content," said HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe in the company's annual report.
Concurrently, the HUL chairman also emphasized premiumisation--a key area for the company to expand its consumer base. Pranjpe said, "We are modernising our Core brands, keeping them healthy and contemporary, to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Our Future Core consists of brands that are at the sweet spot of premiumisation".
Consequently, HUL acquired a 90.5% stake in the beauty brand Minimalist to strengthen the company's premiumisation agenda.
"As affluence and demand for higher-quality premium products increase, HUL intends to be at the forefront of this change by providing an accessible product portfolio that meets the aspirations of consumers," the FMCG firm added in its annual report.
HUL's turnover surpassed Rs 60,000 crore in FY25, with profit after tax surging to Rs 10,644 crore--up 5% year-on-year.