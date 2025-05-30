            
Authorities crack down on reel-making menace across metro and railway networks in India

“Metro is for travel, not for trends,” DMRC said in a post on X, emphasizing that safety and commuter comfort must come before a “few seconds of fame.”

By  Storyboard18May 30, 2025 12:15 PM
DMRC advises commuters to refrain from creating reels while travelling on its trains, emphasizing the importance of safety. (Photo: DMRC)

Amid rising safety concerns and disruptions caused by passengers filming content for social media, transport authorities across India are launching a coordinated crackdown on the growing trend of making “reels” on trains, metro premises and railway stations. On Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a strong advisory urging commuters to refrain from shooting videos or making social media reels onboard trains.

As part of this initiative, the DMRC rolled out a campaign titled ‘No Reels on the Wheels’ with posters now displayed across several metro stations. One graphic shows a man with a guitar and the caption, “Your performance deserves a better stage.” Another reads, “Dance like nobody's watching — just not on the metro,” while a third warns against loud music, saying, “Metro, ek safar hai suhana... jab na ho loud gaana bajana.”

The advisory is backed by legal consequences. Under Section 59(1) of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, individuals found misbehaving, causing nuisance, or inconveniencing fellow passengers can be fined up to Rs 500. They also risk being removed from metro premises and losing their ticket.

Nationwide concern over safety risks

The issue is not confined to metro systems alone. In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has banned all photography and videography at railway stations following the recent Jyoti Malhotra "spy" controversy. Security has been tightened across railway premises, and the Railway Board has issued directives to file FIRs against individuals making reels or performing stunts on or near railway assets.

Railway officials say such acts pose severe risks, not only to the individuals filming but also to train operations and public safety. There has been a surge in incidents involving youngsters performing dangerous stunts or filming TikTok-style videos on tracks, platforms and even running trains.

In response, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been instructed to enforce regulations with a zero-tolerance policy. The South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) has already launched an aggressive campaign targeting reel-makers, selfie-clickers, and stunt performers, vowing strict penalties for anyone found violating safety norms on railway premises.


First Published on May 30, 2025 12:15 PM

