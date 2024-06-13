Lemonn launches ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign on Disney+ Hotstar

PeepalCo's investment app, Lemonn, is launching its first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, ‘Zero rupaiye ka kharcha, Duniya bhar mein charcha’, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from June 9th to June 29th, 2024. The campaign will take viewers' trip down memory lane with iconic Bollywood classics reimagined to create a stronger brand recall and awareness.

The overall campaign includes building a strong presence on online portals and social media channels, along with multiple partnerships to amplify reach and awareness. Additionally, Lemonn will feature investor protection tips during the World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar, helping viewers make informed investment decisions. The goal is to reach millions of viewers, positioning Lemonn as a standout choice in the investment landscape.

Devam Sardana, Business Head, Lemonn said, “This campaign marks a significant step for Lemonn as we reach a wider audience of potential investors. Cricket and Bollywood resonate deeply with Indians, and by harnessing the excitement around these two passions, we hope to reach people across the length and breadth of the country.” Lemonn is offering a lifetime free account (no account opening charges and no annual maintenance charges) and zero trading fee for one year to all its users. The campaign will emphasize this offer, specifically targeting beginners to help them start their investment journey.

Sardana added “We've created a simple and intuitive platform to facilitate better discovery and easy decision-making for our users. Our zero-brokerage and no-account opening fees are specifically aimed at first-time investors, allowing them to start their investment journey with confidence.”