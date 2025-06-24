Shoppers Stop boosts ad spend by 18% to Rs 88.26 crore in FY25; Profit drops by 86%

Shoppers Stop, a department store chain elevated its advertising and publicity expenses in fiscal year 2025 by 18.12%. The shopping store spent Rs 88.26 crore on ad and promotional activity in FY25 compared to Rs 74.72 crore in fiscal year 2024.

According to the company, marketing has been a significant catalyst for growth and long-term value creation for the fashion-to-home decor shopping chain. Shoppers Stop has continued to optimize AI-powered analytics and digital marketing to drive sales.

According to the FY25 annual report, Shoppers Stop's revenue from direct marketing remained flat at Rs 269.52 crore.

However, pinning hopes on India's evolving consumption landscape, and demand for premium products, outgoing Chairman BS Nagesh said that Shoppers Stop will be capitalizing on premiumization, strategic expansion, digital acceleration, and customer-first innovation in the upcoming years.

"India’s evolving consumption landscape, rising affluence, and increasing demand for premium products create a favourable environment for sustained growth. Your Company remains committed to capitalizing on these trends through continued premiumization, strategic expansion, digital acceleration, and customer-first innovation," Nagesh added.

Shoppers Stop increased premium products' share from 61% to 64% in FY25 by adding brands like Armani Exchange, True Religion, and Gant to its portfolio. The sales for apparel stood at 60.7% in departmental stores and for non-apparel stood at 39.3% in FY25.

Beauty business remained one of the key pillars for Shoppers Stop business growth in FY25. During the year, Beauty delivered sales of Rs 1,095 crore, including distribution of Rs 236 crore.

India's retail industry contributes over 10% of the GDP and 8% of employment. The retail market is projected to surge to an estimated US$ 2 trillion by 2032.

Shoppers Stop scaled up its SS Beauty standalone stores, including MAC, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, etc. According to the annual report, global SS Beauty Brands Limited sales doubled from Rs 95.73 crore in FY24 to Rs 226 crore in FY25.