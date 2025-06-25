            
India’s first subscription-based TV platform DOR shuts down as Streambox Media ceases operations

Launched with a bold ad-free vision, DOR TV quietly exits the market; app, services, and support permanently discontinued following Streambox Media’s closure.

By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2025 9:55 AM
Founded by Anuj Gandhi, Streambox Media is backed by Micromax Informatics, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and Stride Ventures.

In a significant development in India’s media and tech landscape, Streambox Media Private Limited, the company behind the ambitious DOR TV platform, has officially shut down operations, effectively discontinuing all associated services. The announcement, issued in May 2025, marks the abrupt end of what was touted as India’s first subscription-only television service.

The company confirmed that both the DOR subscription service and the DOR TV app have been permanently shut down. Customers were informed that no further payments are required and that all customer support, warranty coverage, updates, and technical assistance have been discontinued. While the DOR TV device will still function as a smart television, all core services provided by DOR, including exclusive content and platform support, are now offline.

"We regret to inform our users that Streambox Media Private Limited has officially ceased operations, effective May 2025. As a result, the DOR subscription service, along with the DOR TV App, will no longer be available," the company said, whily notifying users.

In November, Streambox Media, a strategic media-tech venture founded by Anuj Gandhi and backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures, launched Dor, a subscription-based Television Service. This set went live in India through Flipkart on December 1st, 2024, subsequently opening to other platforms and the offline distribution ecosystem.

The subscription service integrated 4K QLED TV with SVOD OTT streaming platforms, AVOD platforms, Live channels, Gaming, News and more into a single, affordable monthly subscription plan. Powered by India’s indigenously designed and developed, Dor TV OS, the subscription platform claimed to ensure an intuitive and unified viewing experience for consumers, eliminating fragmented navigation across multiple devices or apps.


First Published on Jun 25, 2025 9:49 AM

