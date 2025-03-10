Navi Mumbai International Airport faces hoarding, dish antenna obstacles

The Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) has identified around 225 obstacles at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, offering a clearer understanding of their type, height, and precise locations. While it was previously known that obstructions existed along the airport’s approach path, the AIP report now provides a more detailed assessment of their impact.

Among the documented obstacles are a building’s dish antenna (36.3 meters), a grill top (35.8 meters), a staircase room top (34.9 meters), a hoarding top (34 meters), and a parapet wall (31.4 meters). Additional impediments include structures such as a pipe top, design top, and ladder top.

To mitigate potential risks, authorities have introduced a "displaced threshold" on Runway 26. As a result, aircraft approaching from the east will not land at the physical start of the runway but rather 600 meters further down, ensuring adequate clearance above the identified obstacles.

The presence of these obstructions and the surrounding terrain will require Air Traffic Control (ATC) to carefully manage aircraft operations, potentially leading to restricted manoeuvring space for both arrivals and departures. Aviation safety expert Capt. Amit Singh highlighted the challenges, stating, "The air traffic control would have to deal with the restrictions that come with the terrain and obstructions around. They will have restricted manoeuvring space for the aircraft coming in to land and taking off; it will be cramped."

Despite these complications, Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd remains positive about the project's progress. "The AIP takes us a step closer to obtaining the aerodrome license required to operationalise the airport," a company spokesperson said.