            

Parle responds with a witty crunch to Britannia's Pride Month invite

After Britannia’s heartfelt front-page Pride Month gesture, Parle responds with a cheeky yet inclusive clapback on Instagram - proving there’s more than one way to spread the love.

By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2025 3:54 PM
In a rare but refreshingly flavourful turn of events, India's biscuit wars took a deliciously inclusive twist this Pride Month.

On June 23, 2025, The Times of India front page featured a heartfelt and visually stunning advertisement creative from Britannia. Their new "Flavours of Equality" Good Day pack flaunted the colours of the rainbow, celebrating Pride with layers of cashew, butter, pista, badam, chocolate, and fruit & nut - and one notable empty slot.

"Dear Parle Monaco," the ad read, "This space is all yours." A bold invitation that went beyond marketing - urging allyship in action by inviting a competitor to share the shelf (and the cause). "If we can share a shelf, we can share a cause," the copy read.

Parle's response

Parle wasn't one to crumble under pressure. Taking to social media, Parle responded with a mic-drop moment wrapped in good humour and national pride.

Featuring a colourful vertical stack of their most iconic biscuits - from Monaco and Parle-G to Hide & Seek, Krackjack, and more - the ad read: "Dear Britannia, Happy to help you with this initiative. We at Parle have been proudly serving India's diversity not just for one month, but every month, everyday."

Cheeky? Yes. Dismissive? Not quite. Parle’s response cleverly blends wit with purpose, acknowledging the cause while throwing in a dash of competitive spirit.


First Published on Jun 25, 2025 3:54 PM

