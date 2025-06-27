Colgate India ramps up brand building, automation; Ad spends hit Rs 822 crore in FY25

Colgate-Palmolive India has decided to step up its media and marketing spending while ramping up automation to save costs amid the volatile macroeconomic environment. Prabha Narasimhan, the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Colgate Palmolive India said, the company has increased advertising spend by 7% in fiscal year 2025 to support innovation and drive brand health and household penetration.

The Indian arm of a US-based personal care company spent Rs 822.4 crore on advertising and promotional activities in FY25. In the previous fiscal, Colgate expended Rs 760.4 crore.

"Colgate is optimizing media spending and promotion planning, and saving costs through automation," Narasimhan mentioned in the company's annual report.

In the past decade, Colgate has scaled up its net profit after tax by 147% from Rs 581.7 crore in FY16 to Rs 1,436.81 crore in FY25. The company's market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 64,626.51 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange. In FY25, Colgate's revenue of operations stood at Rs 6,040 crore, and PAT surged by 8.5% year-on-year.

"India is many markets, not just one. Our ability to win lies in our tiered approach, sharpening focus by segment, geography, and price point," Narasimhan said.

The CEO emphasized the importance of investing in brand building to drive premiumization and expand the product portfolio in fiscal 2026.

"Accelerate premiumization through science-led innovation, and will continue leveraging technology, data, and AI to stay agile and precise," said CEO Narasimhan.

While the broader FMCG players witnessed headwinds in the second-half of FY25, the oral care market showcased substantial headroom for growth. The toothpaste category is valued at approximately Rs 18,000 crore currently in the country. Colgate's rival Hindustan Unilever, which owns brands like Close up and Pepsodent, saw 3% drop in turnover in personal care segment in FY25.

According to the FY25 annual report, Colgate India said it made significant strides in digital commerce, with e-commerce contributing over 19% share of business. For FY2026, Narasimhan outlined Colgate's key priorities as large scale investments, driving thoughtful innovation, and ensuring disciplined execution.