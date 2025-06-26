            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • shark-tank-india-takes-aim-at-corporate-grind-culture-to-promote-season-5-71917

Shark Tank India takes aim at corporate grind culture to promote season 5

Conceptualised by Moonshot, the new registration campaign takes a bold satirical approach to one of India’s most toxic workplace narratives, the glorification of burnout.

By  Storyboard18Jun 26, 2025 11:57 AM
Shark Tank India takes aim at corporate grind culture to promote season 5
The ad opens with fictional CEOs lamenting their so-called “hardships”, from having to carry their own golf clubs to the sheer horror of actually showing up to the office, all because employees have dared to leave their jobs to chase something bigger.

In a country where 70-hour work weeks are often worn as badges of honor and corporate loyalty is rarely questioned, Shark Tank India Season 5 is making waves, not just with pitches, but with punchlines. Its latest campaign doesn’t sell you a dream, it mocks the nightmare. Conceptualised by Moonshot, the new registration campaign takes a bold satirical approach to one of India’s most toxic workplace narratives, the glorification of burnout. But instead of lectures or infographics, it hits back with humour.

The ad opens with fictional CEOs lamenting their so-called “hardships”, from having to carry their own golf clubs to the sheer horror of actually showing up to the office, all because employees have dared to leave their jobs to chase something bigger. Their pain? Delivered in mockumentary style, complete with melodramatic close-ups and billionaire-sized egos.

Then comes the kicker, a tongue-in-cheek promotion of the now-infamous “70-hour work week”, a direct reference to Narayana Murthy’s widely debated remarks. Only here, the script is flipped. The ad spirals into dark comedy as it suggests people should work through weddings, funerals and even their own death, until AI takes over entirely. And just when the absurdity peaks, the campaign switches gears. It tells viewers Don’t register for Shark Tank India. Stay stuck. Be loyal. Serve your CEOs. Sacrifice your life for a job that wouldn’t blink before replacing you.

That’s where the satire lands hardest by pretending to defend hustle culture, it exposes its hollowness, and in turn, presents entrepreneurship not as a fantasy, but as an escape hatch.

It’s not the first time Shark Tank India has leaned into bold storytelling. Its viral Season 3 “Corporate Bidaai” campaign touched a similar nerve. But with this new approach, the show moves beyond startup hype and steps into the role of a cultural provocateur challenging the very system it often depends on.


Tags
First Published on Jun 26, 2025 11:57 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

FSSAI’s alco-bev standard amendments open doors for innovation, but also creative avenues for surrogate ads

FSSAI’s alco-bev standard amendments open doors for innovation, but also creative avenues for surrogate ads

How it Works

LIC India leads BFSI sector TV advertising with 12% share: TAM

LIC India leads BFSI sector TV advertising with 12% share: TAM

Advertising

Divine marketing: Brands flock to temples as spiritual tourism booms

Divine marketing: Brands flock to temples as spiritual tourism booms

Advertising

When Fevicol ‘Bus’ ad stuck its way to a Silver Lion at Cannes Lions 2002

When Fevicol ‘Bus’ ad stuck its way to a Silver Lion at Cannes Lions 2002

How it Works

FSSAI notifies major amendments to alcoholic beverage standards, expands scope to ready-to-drink and honey wines

FSSAI notifies major amendments to alcoholic beverage standards, expands scope to ready-to-drink and honey wines

Advertising

Japan’s FTC slaps Dentsu and five firms with 3.3 bn yen penalty over Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging

Japan’s FTC slaps Dentsu and five firms with 3.3 bn yen penalty over Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging

Advertising

Global adex could face 2–4% dip amid Israel–Iran tensions; India emerges as a relative safe haven

Global adex could face 2–4% dip amid Israel–Iran tensions; India emerges as a relative safe haven