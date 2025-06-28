Gaming is bigger than all other forms of entertainment: Zupee Founder & CEO Dilsher Malhi

In an illuminating address at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit, Dilsher Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, emphasized the transformative potential of gaming in India and globally.

His address underscored the pivotal role gaming plays not only as a form of entertainment but as a catalyst for broader societal impacts such as skill development, education, and healthcare interventions.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Malhi shared, "Growing up across small cities in Rajasthan, a humble 10 rupee board game, Ludo, symbolized bonding, laughter, and togetherness for me and my family. Years later, inspired by those memories, I have reimagined the simple board game with the power of technology, and I created Zupee." Today, Zupee is a testament to India's ingenuity, transitioning traditional games to digital platforms with over 150 million users.

Malhi highlighted the dual essence of India as a nation, "a dynamic fusion of tradition and innovation," powered by young Indian talent. He pointed out, "Currently India is the largest consumer of mobile games but not its largest creator yet. We are on the verge of changing this dynamic with immense support from a progressive government promoting innovation."

A Tsunami of Innovation and Responsibility

The address was not only a celebration of India's achievements but also a call to action. Malhi stressed the importance of balancing innovation with regulation. "With great potential comes an equally critical obligation. Technology inherently moves faster than regulation. It's important that we nail this balance," he noted.

India may be one of the world’s biggest mobile gaming markets, but when it comes to game development, the country still has ground to cover. "Currently, India is the largest consumer of mobile games. I think it was mentioned, but not its largest creator yet. If you Google top 10 games that are played in India, only one or two would be Indian made. Rest all of them are built outside India," said Malhi.

He pointed out that despite the consumption boom, homegrown titles are still missing from the top charts. However, he believes this is set to change, citing a confluence of supportive policies and entrepreneurial momentum.

Malhi also highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the entertainment ecosystem. “As we speak, all of us know a tsunami of innovation is coming our way and it's just getting started, which is artificial intelligence. That's going to change everything about how we create, distribute, and consume entertainment,” he said.

Emphasizing the central role of gaming, Malhi added, “Gaming sits at the pinnacle of it because gaming is the only form of interactive entertainment, and that reflects in everything - in terms of dollar spent, in terms of time spent, in terms of everything. Gaming is bigger than all other forms of entertainment.”

He underscored that gaming is no longer just a source of amusement, but a powerful catalyst for skill development, education, healthcare interventions, employment, and broader societal change.

The BCG Report from the recent WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) was also cited by Mahi, revealing that India's creators influence over $350 billion in annual consumer spending, a figure expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. This growth trajectory presents a crucial opportunity for India to become global trendsetters in digital entertainment.

Ethical Innovation as the Foundation

Malhi emphasized the need for ethical responsibility within the industry. He stated, "While many view regulation as a limitation, at Zupee, we have proactively collaborated with all the policymakers because we understand that good regulation doesn't hinder innovation; it legitimizes and accelerates it."

He urged industry leaders to foster a digital ecosystem where trust, transparency, and fairness are foundational principles. "The technology backbone powering gaming today will inevitably become foundational across sectors, transforming how India connects, and empowers its people," Malhi envisaged.

Looking to the Future

In closing, Malhi inspired dreamers, innovators, policymakers, and risk-takers to embrace their collective responsibility. "The seeds we plant in digital entertainment today will grow into lasting public goods tomorrow," he asserted.