Meta launches next era of Gen AI features for advertisers and agencies

At this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Meta introduced the next era of generative AI solutions for advertisers and agencies to improve ad campaign performances and drive business growth.

With the AI-powered, Advantage+ sales campaign, advertisers boost return on ad spend by an average of 22%, and backend AI innovations like Generative Ads Recommendation Model, GEM, are improving ad conversions by up to 5%,as per the company. Here are the new Advantage+ creative solutions:

Video Generation 2.0

Video Generation now has a new capability to allow advertisers to transform multiple images using generative AI models into a dynamic multi-scene video, with text overlays, and music. This feature, now in testing, will help advertisers diversify their creative by making it easier to create more performant and engaging video ads.

Another new feature Meta is testing is Video Highlights, which would allow people to more easily digest video ads by skipping to the ‘highlights’ of the video. Videos with this format will have a few short phrases or words (aka highlights) extracted by AI along with thumbnails of the key scenes that aim to reflect the value proposition of the brand or product being sold.

Branding + Personalization Tools

Now, advertisers and agencies can unlock cohesive branding and personalized creatives with new text and image generation brand capabilities. These updates allow brands to effortlessly incorporate brand logos, colors, fonts, tones, visual styles and advanced personalization features including text personas and translations into a unified creative voice.

By tapping into their existing brand assets – from their website content to previous ads to product information from ecommerce platforms - brands can ensure consistency across all touchpoints while amplifying their creative impact, as per Meta.

Meta is also testing customized stickers for an ad’s call-to-action button. Creative Sticker call-to-action (CTA) now allows brands to create customized stickers - including products, slogans, graphics with call-to-action - like ‘shop’, ‘learn more’, resulting in more engaging experiences for users. Testing is starting on Facebook Stories and Reels with a small group of advertisers, and will expand testing to Instagram Stories later this year.

Meta is also expanding the test for virtual try-on, a feature that uses generative AI to showcase clothing on virtual models of different shapes and sizes, providing customers a sense of how an item might look and feel.

Indian brands, both small and large, are seeing tangible impact by integrating existing GenAI-powered creative solutions into their campaigns – from reducing costs to boosting conversions, as per Meta.

“We are committed to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to testing new marketing approaches. That's why we were eager to test GenAI-powered catalog ads. The results were great and we are confident this technology will continue to drive efficiency for our business.” Anand Bhaskaran, Head of Digital Marketing and Marketing Communications, Big Basket