Cannes Lions to impose stricter integrity standards including three-year ban amid AI concerns

Amid growing industry unease over manipulation, synthetic media and the unchecked use of artificial intelligence, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will implement sweeping new accountability measures for all entries beginning in 2026, the festival announced during its 2025 edition.

The changes follow the unprecedented withdrawal of Lion-winning work this year, a move that highlighted the urgency of rethinking standards in the face of rapidly advancing AI technologies.

“The industry landscape is changing at lightning speed,” said Simon Cook, chief executive officer, LIONS. “And, in common with the rest of the industry, Cannes Lions is adapting at pace to meet this.”

Cook added: “At the heart of the Lions is creativity that drives growth. These renewed standards reflect our responsibility to both provide a platform for, and protect the value of creativity, and reinforce that creative excellence should be synonymous with creative integrity.”

Under the updated framework, all submissions—including case films, written materials, data and claims—will require approval from the entrant company’s business leader and a senior marketer from the commissioning brand. These declarations will confirm that entries are factually accurate, responsibly sourced and reflective of real-world outcomes.

To bolster enforcement, Cannes Lions will introduce a dual-layer verification process that pairs manual checks with AI-led analysis to examine the veracity of each claim submitted. Juries will also have access to independent data and measurement experts throughout the judging process to review impact claims, campaign effectiveness, media impact and data interpretation.

The festival will further codify these measures in its new AI Integrity Handbook, which will define global standards for awards integrity in the AI era, clarifying what is acceptable, what must be disclosed and what would constitute a breach.

“Cannes Lions reserves the right to disqualify or withdraw any awards entry at any stage of submission or judging, including after a Lion has been awarded if material misrepresentation is found. This includes the right to request additional documentation or testimony from entrants or clients at the highest level of seniority," stated the Festival.

Companies found to have knowingly submitted false or misleading work could face bans of up to three years, with jury eligibility also subject to revocation. Disputes will be handled by a newly formed Integrity Council comprising legal, ethical and independent industry experts, with entrants allowed to respond and appeal within a defined timeframe.