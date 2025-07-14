            
TNRERA cracks down on misleading real estate ads to protect homebuyers

Under the new rules, developers are now required to clearly display their name, office address, contact information and the exact location of the project as approved in the sanctioned layout.

By  Storyboard18Jul 14, 2025 9:44 AM
The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has issued a sweeping new order targeting misleading and exaggerated real estate advertisements

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has banned the use of vague and ambiguous marketing tactics such as the often-seen disclaimer “terms and conditions apply.” This sweeping reform, outlined in a directive issued on July 1, mandates that all real estate ads must include full, verifiable information—giving homebuyers clearer, legally reliable insights before making purchase decisions.

Under the new rules, developers are now required to clearly display their name, office address, contact information and the exact location of the project as approved in the sanctioned layout. Misleading cues like "10 minutes from airport" or references to travel time from a landmark have been explicitly barred, with TNRERA stating that such time estimates are subjective and vary depending on traffic.

Every form of advertisement, print, digital, outdoor, or social media, must now prominently feature the project’s TNRERA registration number, a QR code (as per Form-C) and a link to the Authority’s website. In fact, the registration number and QR code must be placed at the top-right corner of the ad in a font no smaller than size 12. In addition, even micro ads like brochures, flyers, hoardings, bus shelter boards and digital posts must comply with this guideline.

The message from the regulator is unambiguous, no more half-truths, vague descriptions, or buried disclaimers. With housing being the single largest investment for most Indians, TNRERA’s new rules are a timely step in creating a more accountable and transparent real estate ecosystem.


First Published on Jul 14, 2025 9:44 AM

