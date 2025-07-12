Google showcases AI-driven ad tools; targets discovery and retention across Search and YouTube

At Google Marketing Live India 2025, the tech giant unveiled a comprehensive suite of AI-powered advertising tools aimed at helping brands reach the modern Indian consumer, who now navigates an increasingly complex web of digital touchpoints daily. With 80% of Gen Z relying on Google Search for shopping, research and decision-making, and 87% of Indian consumers discovering new products on Google and YouTube, the company underscored its vision of turning these platforms into full-funnel marketing ecosystems.

One of the biggest announcements was the launch of ads within AI Overviews, Google’s generative AI search summaries. Set to go live in English on mobile and desktop in India later this year, these AI Overviews will now include Search and Shopping ads when relevant, offering businesses new routes for discovery.

On YouTube, the company is expanding Shoppable CTV (Connected TV) features with interactive tools like QR codes and “send to phone” functionality, transforming passive viewing into actionable engagement. In tandem, YouTube Masthead ads are now shoppable on mobile, aligning with the upcoming festive season to help brands convert inspiration into immediate purchases.

To address creative bottlenecks, Google also announced ‘Generated for You’ within Product Studio, an AI tool that automatically creates product visuals and videos aligned with brand aesthetics and seasonal trends. This feature aims to reduce production time while maintaining quality and relevance across campaigns.

Google is also doubling down on smarter campaign performance with AI Max for Search Campaigns, which boosts conversions through enhanced targeting and creative generation. Early testing by re-commerce brand Cashify showed a 15% rise in conversions using the tool.

Additionally, a new Retention Only Mode in Performance Max was launched to help brands focus exclusively on re-engaging high-value or dormant users, addressing a long-standing challenge in digital marketing.

Further easing marketing complexities, Google is introducing agentic AI capabilities across Google Ads and Analytics to support campaign setup, optimisation and troubleshooting. These "agents" are expected to significantly reduce manual effort across workflows.