Colgate reaches nine out of ten Indian households

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive officer, Colgate-Palmolive India unveiled the annual and ESG report for 2022-2023. As per the report, the brand reaches nine out of 10 households in India, while the products reach over 1.7 million stores.

However, as per Narasimhan, the per capita toothpaste consumption of India is still low. “If India uses x grams per annum, then in the Philippines that number becomes 1.8x; and in Brazil, that number becomes 3x. This gives us a sense of the potential to increase consumption,” she stated.

A detailed analysis revealed that approximately 20 percent urban consumers brushed twice a day and around 55 percent rural consumers did not brush their teeth on a regular basis. Narasimhan added that they have hundreds of scientists that make sure that their products use cutting-edge science.

She also shared examples of a few breakthrough innovations. Colgate-Palmolive’s first-of-its kind recyclable toothpaste tubes, the arginine technology and the MPS technology that delivers efficacy in Colgate Visible White O2, to name a few. “With Colgate Teeth Whitening Products, we have forayed into the space of oral beauty. For enhancing oral beauty, we have also revolutionised our range of toothbrushes,” Narasimhan added.

Colgate-Palmolive is a leader in toothbrush sales and is focusing on water conservation, water-led programmes and speeding up action on climate change.