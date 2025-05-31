Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Alpha quits

ADVERTISEMENT
Vishal Chinchankar has resigned from his position as chief executive officer of Madison Digital and Alpha, as confirmed by sources to Storyboard18.
Chinchankar's career began at The Indian Express as a senior executive. He went on to hold managerial roles at Investment Research & Information Services and Mediaturf Worldwide.
His leadership journey continued as the director at Mindshare Interaction for India and Singapore. As vice president - digital media and head of VAS for DTH at Reliance Digital TV, he looked into digital media marketing across various sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, entertainment, and infrastructure. He also served as CEO of WPP's martech agency, Prodigi, and as the digital head at MEC India.
Storyboard18 had reported that Madison World was reportedly on the brink of selling a 70 percent stake, with major global communications networks in advanced talks. Industry insiders had revealed that a private equity player was also in the race. Names of global consultancies and networks such as Accenture and Stagwell Inc have popped in agency corridors. The deal is expected to peg the company’s valuation at around ₹1,000 crore.
It is to be noted that his departure coincides with significant changes at Madison World. McDonald's India (South and West) appointed Starcom India as its new Agency of Record for media, thus concluding their two-decade-long partnership with Madison.
In February, Essencemediacom secured the media mandate for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), taking over from Madison World. The four-month pitch process concluded with Essencemediacom assuming responsibilities for GCPL's media strategy, planning, buying, and implementation across traditional and digital media in India, effective from April 2025.