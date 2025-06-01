Mahindra Holidays CMO Pratik Mazumder quits to pursue new endeavors

ADVERTISEMENT
Pratik Mazumder has resigned from his role as Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL) announced on Friday. His departure, effective at the close of business on May 31, 2025, marks the end of his tenure as a senior management executive.
A veteran of the marketing and digital media landscape, Mazumder brings more than 25 years of experience across sectors including entertainment, communications and technology. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at Times Internet, Bharti Airtel, Yatra Online and OgilvyOne Worldwide.
Mazumder is recognized for his contributions to brand storytelling and digital innovation. He played a pivotal role in building Gaana, the music streaming platform, and has twice been honored with Cannes Lions awards for creative excellence. Mazumder was also the founder and chief executive of Trojan Horse Media, a digital content and storytelling venture.
The company did not disclose details about his next steps, noting only that he is leaving to "pursue other interests."
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts recorded its largest-ever annual expansion in fiscal year 2025, adding 520 keys to its portfolio. The growth brought the company’s total resort inventory to 5,847 keys as of March 31, 2025.
The company reported an 8 percent year-on-year increase in annual resort revenue, reaching ₹396 crore in FY25, driven by sustained demand and a robust occupancy rate of 84 percent across its expanded network. It hosted more than 1.4 million guests over the course of the year.
In the fourth quarter, the company added 149 keys, with new managed properties opening in Dindi, Andhra Pradesh, and Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The second phase of its resort development in Pavagadh, Gujarat, was also completed during the period.