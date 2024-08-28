Mimi Deb appointed as COO, Madison Media Plus

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, has appointed Mimi Deb as COO Madison Media Plus, heading Madison Media’s Delhi Branch.
She will be reporting to Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH.
With over 25 years of experience in the media and communications industry, Deb comes to her new role with a diverse background. Her career spans significant roles at renowned organisations including GroupM, Publicis, Universal McCann, and Alchemist Group, where she most recently served as Managing Consultant. Her extensive background includes FMCG, Lifestyle & Luxury segments, as well as digital-first businesses, having collaborated with high-profile clients such as Haleon, RSPL, Perfetti, OLX, Mother Dairy, GoDaddy, and Dabur.
Additionally, she holds an Advanced Management Program degree from XLRI, Jamshedpur, and is a certified trainer
Sakhuja said, "We are excited to welcome Deb to Madison Media, Delhi. Her rich industry experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our services. We are confident that under her leadership, our Delhi operations will thrive and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."
Deb added, "I look forward to working closely with Sakhuja and the entire team to drive impactful media strategies and I am also keen on expanding our Delhi branch’s reach and capabilities to better serve our clients and foster growth in the region.”