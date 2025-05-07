GroupM mulls layoffs amid global restructuring, leadership overhaul

GroupM, the media investment arm of WPP, has reportedly confirmed impending layoffs as part of a broader organizational restructuring aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing global integration.

This development comes on the heels of earlier reports about GroupM’s rebranding to ‘WPP Media’. Storyboard18 had previously indicated that the rebrand would be accompanied by potential layoffs and a broader strategic reset within the organization.

In an internal memo dated May 6, 2025, CEO Brian Lesser shared the company's plan to centralize leadership and eliminate redundancies across its global network. He outlined GroupM’s plans to transition to a ‘single operating model’ and indicated the forthcoming ‘sunsetting’ of ‘agency-specific titles’ across various markets.

Lesser emphasized the need for GroupM to become “a stronger, more connected company,” while acknowledging that this transformation will involve “difficult decisions” to streamline team structures and eliminate redundancies— changes that will impact some roles across various markets.

GroupM, which employs approximately 42,000 people globally, has not disclosed the exact number of layoffs. However, the company has confirmed that conversations regarding the layoffs are ongoing. The restructuring is expected to impact staff across North America and the EMEA regions.

In the memo, the executive reportedly also said that reorganization will also include "evolving the role of our agency brands to house dedicated client teams” but they will “no longer operate as distinct business units,” emphasizing that the broader transformation is anchored in five strategic priorities including - collaboration, data and technology, innovation, people, and organizational design.”

GroupM currently encompasses powerhouse media agencies such as Mindshare, Wavemaker, and EssenceMediacom, each with individual leadership, profit-and-loss structures, and competing client rosters.

The rebranding and organization restructuring of GroupM, experts say, would place WPP more squarely in alignment with rivals such as Publicis Media and Omnicom Media Group, which have already streamlined their media operations under single, strong brand umbrellas.