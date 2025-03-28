Content creator Raj Shamani’s journey: Prioritizing substance over virality

In an era dominated by social media influencers chasing fleeting moments of viral success, Raj Shamani has charted a different course—one centered on longevity, impact, and authenticity.

Speaking at Storyboard18’s Global Pioneers Summit 2025, the entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and digital creator reflected on his unconventional path, offering insights into his content strategy and the mindset that has propelled him to prominence.

Unlike many influencers who meticulously strategize their rise to online fame, Shamani’s foray into content creation was unplanned. His early efforts revolved around conversations that intrigued him—topics spanning health, wealth, relationships, and national affairs. In 2017, he launched his first podcast, Voices with Raj, which struggled to find an audience. Yet, rather than abandon the endeavor, he persisted, refining his approach along the way.

“I started in 2017 with a podcast called Voices with Raj—people didn’t know about it, so we had to shut it down,” Shamani recounted. “Then we started another one, and I reached out to around 400 people. Only one responded, and that was Gaurav Rathuri. I don’t know where he is now, but he used to paint walls to spread social messages. He was my first guest. People didn’t know him, I don’t know where he is today, but he gave me my first chance.”

Today, his content reaches millions, serving as a testament to the power of perseverance in the creator economy.

Shamani’s approach to content is far from static. Unlike influencers who remain confined to a single niche, he regularly revisits and redefines his online persona. Every three months, he poses five critical questions to himself: What city am I from? What am I doing? What are my dreams? What are my challenges? What is my age?

“This helps me shape my persona and content,” he explained. “I only want to attract people who are on a similar journey because then they can relate to me.” By continually recalibrating his narrative, Shamani ensures his content resonates with an evolving audience, maintaining engagement and relevance.

In a world obsessed with views and engagement metrics, Shamani takes a different route. He doesn’t track daily performance but instead focuses on long-term goals. He encourages creators to think in 10 to 20-year horizons, emphasizing that success isn’t about one viral video but about sustained value creation.

Shamani also reveals that brands pay content creators for four key things: views and impressions, trust, aspirations, and education. Understanding these factors, he partners with brands that align with his content themes. This strategic approach has enabled him to build a loyal and trusting audience, rather than chasing short-term sponsorships.

According to Shamani, audience loyalty is like sleep as it requires daily effort. The moment a creator stops delivering value, the audience moves on.

With visibility comes scrutiny, yet Shamani remains unfazed by criticism. He differentiates between unconstructive negativity and valuable feedback, focusing only on insights that contribute to his growth.

“I didn’t start this because of someone’s opinion,” he stated. “So I won’t stop because of someone’s opinion.”

By focusing on authentic storytelling, continuous learning, and long-term vision, he proves that success in content creation isn’t about chasing virality but about building a meaningful brand that stands the test of time.

His philosophy highlights a fundamental shift in the influencer landscape—one where endurance and authenticity hold more weight than momentary internet stardom.

More about the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit

