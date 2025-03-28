Unheard tales of Maggi’s redemption: How poetry and nostalgia revived an iconic brand

At the Storyboard18 Global Pioneer Summit, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, and Prasoon Joshi, writer, lyricist, and CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, reflected on the role of storytelling in restoring the reputation of Maggi, the beloved instant noodle brand that faced an unprecedented crisis in 2015.

Narayanan recounted Maggi’s dramatic fall and resurgence, a case study in resilience rarely seen in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. “It is such an iconic brand and is the only brand in the history of FMCG in this country that went from market leadership to near extinction and returned to market leadership within three months of its relaunch,” he said. “I don't think any brand has faced that kind of fire and that kind of return.”

The crisis erupted in 2015 when Indian authorities alleged that Maggi contained excessive levels of lead and monosodium glutamate (MSG), leading to a nationwide ban. Social media campaigns amplified public distrust, shaking the brand’s decades-long bond with Indian consumers and tarnishing the reputation of its parent company, Nestlé, which has operated in the country for more than a century.

Following a ruling by the Bombay High Court that cleared the way for Maggi’s return, Nestlé embarked on a calculated effort to rebuild consumer trust. Advertising played a critical role in the comeback, with campaigns crafted by Joshi that tapped into deep-seated nostalgia. The tagline "Aise hi nahi bana hai aapka Nestlé" (loosely translated as "Nestlé is not built just like that") became a rallying cry for the brand’s resilience and history.

“The idiom beautifully captured the brand’s legacy, evoking the emotions associated with a company that has been part of Indian households for generations,” Narayanan said. “Sometimes, creative expression needs to transcend logical boundaries.”

Another campaign, "I Miss You Too," sought to rekindle emotional ties between Maggi and its consumers, many of whom had grown up with the brand. Joshi emphasized that in times of crisis, a product alone cannot carry the burden of redemption; rather, it is the narrative around it that determines its fate.

“When a narrative is under attack, it requires a more nuanced and multifaceted defense,” Joshi explained. “A product is not enough; it is the storytelling that transforms it into a brand.”

As discussions turned to the evolving role of artificial intelligence in content creation, Joshi remained optimistic about the enduring power of human emotion. “There are a lot of unsaid emotions within us that AI cannot replicate because they do not exist on the internet,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the future will be shaped by human connection and creativity. “Humans will always connect with humans because we seek alternative ways to form bonds, and these unexpressed thoughts will play a big role in that,” Joshi said. “I am not dystopian about AI, but I believe in human endeavor and emotions. The future will stem from spirituality because we are actually plugged into the source, which is unlimited.”

For Maggi, that source was the enduring affection of its consumers. And as the brand reclaimed its place on store shelves, it proved that even in the digital age, the right words—woven with nostalgia and emotion—can rebuild what was nearly lost.

