Rohit Sharma retires from Test Cricket: See Hitman’s top brand deals, ads

Rohit Gurunath Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a significant chapter in his illustrious career. The 37-year-old made the announcement via Instagram, stating that while his time in the longest format has concluded, he will continue to represent India in One Day Internationals.

Widely regarded as one of modern cricket’s most prolific batters, Sharma, often dubbed the “Hitman” for his aggressive style of play, has become a fixture not only on the pitch but also across the advertising landscape. According to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, he ranks among India’s top brand ambassadors alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar, with a brand valuation of $41 million (approximately Rs 344 crore).

Sharma’s off-field presence has mirrored his on-field dominance, spanning endorsements across sectors from fast-moving consumer goods to automotive. Below is a look at some of his notable advertising campaigns in recent years:

Dream11’s ‘Aapki Team Mein Kaun Hai’

In a campaign that blended cricket with Bollywood star power, Sharma appeared in Dream11’s commercials alongside actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as fellow cricketers R. Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. The spot, released ahead of the IPL season, leaned into playful rivalry and humor, with Sharma portrayed as the cool-headed captain of “Ranbir Kapoor 11.”

Adidas’s ‘You Got This’ Campaign

Adidas launched a motivational campaign starring Sharma, Kohli, and Pandya. The message: stay focused and resilient under pressure, highlighting the spirit of sport and team work.

Thums Up’s ‘India India Macha’

Sharma also featured in Thums Up’s adrenaline-charged campaign where he confronts self-doubt head-on, symbolic of the pressure-laden moments elite athletes face.

Swiggy Instamart’s ‘Delivered in 10 for Ro!’

Appearing alongside his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Sharma brought a touch of domestic relatability to Swiggy Instamart’s ad promoting 10-minute grocery delivery.

BharatPe’s ‘Rohit Sharma Bats for BharatPe QR’

In another endorsement tied to digital transformation, Sharma endorsed BharatPe’s QR payment solution, illustrating the ease of cashless transactions for small businesses and consumers alike.

CEAT SUV Tyres

Sharma donned a theatrical “moneylender” persona in CEAT’s campaign for SUV tyres, appearing alongside cricketers Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. The ad emphasized the brand’s commitment to safety and durability, highlighting Sharma’s range as both a cricketer and performer.