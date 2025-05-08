'India is rapidly becoming a creator nation': YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan delivered a powerful keynote at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES) in Mumbai, calling India a "Creator Nation" and spotlighting its meteoric rise in the global content economy.

Mohan revealed staggering figures that underline YouTube's impact in the country—over 100 million Indian channels uploaded content in the past year alone, and more than 15,000 creators have crossed the coveted 1 million subscriber mark.

Mohan also announced that YouTube will invest more than Rs 850 crore over the next two years to turbocharge India's creator economy and expand opportunities for Indian talent to reach global audiences.

The keynote, delivered against the backdrop of YouTube's 20th anniversary, traced the platform's evolution from "grainy, unscripted videos" to becoming a global engine of culture, commerce, and connection.

Mohan emphasized that few countries have tapped into this transformation like India. "What began as a site for video sharing is now creating jobs, building businesses, and changing lives," he said.

From ed-tech innovators like Roshni Mukherjee of LearnoHub to chart-topping rapper Arpan Kumar Chandel aka King and bus-driver-turned-creator KL Bro Biju—whose relatable vlogs have earned him over 70 million subscribers—Mohan highlighted how YouTube has empowered everyday Indians to tell their stories and build sustainable careers. These creators are not just riding the digital wave—they are shaping it.

Mohan also acknowledged India's leadership in the global digital movement, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the largest YouTube following of an head of government, with over 25 million subscribers. "His vision extends to this one-of-a-kind event that brings together India's rich cultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and global leadership."

YouTube's commitment extends beyond capital. The company is forging partnerships with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies to nurture talent, support local storytelling, and preserve India's diverse culture through digital means.

With India positioning itself as a trillion-dollar digital economy, YouTube's latest investment and vision come at a defining moment.