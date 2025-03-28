Leading with purpose creates wins for consumers, community and country: Hina Nagarajan of Diageo India

As India charts its course toward "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, Hina Nagarajan, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Diageo India, highlighted the importance of authentic and decisive leadership, sustainability, and a clear sense of purpose in the corporate sector.

Speaking at Storyboard18’s Global Pioneers Summit in Mumbai, Nagarajan called for a renewed effort to enhance the ease of doing business in India. She emphasized the need to reassess the high costs of regulatory compliance, which continue to challenge businesses across industries.

Nagarajan, the first woman in India to lead a major spirits company and a staunch advocate for diversity and inclusion, was honored at the summit by Bodhisatva Ganguli, Group Consulting Editor of Network18. The event, held on March 28, brought together business leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers.

Soon to assume a new role in the United Kingdom as President of Diageo’s Africa business, Nagarajan reflected on the broader impact of purpose-driven leadership. “Leading with purpose creates a triple win—for consumers, customers, communities, and the business,” she said. “This is a lesson I will carry with me always. It’s also about pushing boundaries and challenging conventions. What matters is not just how far you climb the corporate ladder, but how many people you bring along with you. Celebrating small wins fuels the drive to achieve more every single day.”

In discussing India’s path to becoming a developed nation, Nagarajan stressed that the vision of "Viksit Bharat" extends beyond economic growth. A truly developed India, she argued, must be sustainable, inclusive, and innovative.

Infrastructure development, she noted, is essential to this transformation. Optimizing supply chains and enhancing product quality, she said, would be key to strengthening India’s global competitiveness. While acknowledging government efforts to improve business conditions, she urged policymakers to take a fresh approach. “Many industries still require policy streamlining,” she said. “Simpler tax structures and lower compliance costs would make a significant difference. Given India’s rapid digital advancements, we are well-positioned to address these challenges.”

Nagarajan also outlined the role that corporate leaders must play in this journey. Investing in domestic manufacturing, research and development, and supply chain resilience, she said, would not only bolster global competitiveness but also generate high-quality employment and build economic resilience.

She highlighted the potential of public-private partnerships in driving innovation, particularly through collaborations between academia, government, and industry. Notably, she pointed to the underutilized segments of India’s workforce, including women and persons with disabilities, as an area requiring urgent attention.

Sustainability, Nagarajan argued, must be at the heart of India’s growth story. Aligned with this vision, Diageo India has invested more than $3.5 billion in 35 manufacturing facilities across the country. “We are committed to investing in quality brands and job creation,” she said. “We have generated over a million jobs, including 375,000 indirectly in the hospitality sector. Additionally, we are a significant contributor to national and state revenues, having paid more than $2.5 billion in taxes and levies.”

Diageo India has also made strides in environmental responsibility. “Our focus is on water stewardship, and our ESG ratings are at par with, if not ahead of, industry standards,” she noted.

While many companies worldwide are scaling back their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Nagarajan emphasised that at Diageo, diversity and inclusion remain deeply ingrained in the company’s strategy, regardless of external pressures. Since 2017, Diageo India’s workforce diversity has grown from 7.5 percent to nearly 30 percent, with over half of its executive committee now composed of diverse representation.

Reflecting on Diageo’s approach, she highlighted the importance of leadership commitment as a foundational element. “Leadership commitment, along with clearly defined goals that are rigorously monitored, is key. These goals are embedded in our leadership accountability, meaning our leaders are evaluated on them at the end of the year,” she explained. Another critical factor in Diageo’s success, she noted, is the deliberate restructuring of processes to attract, retain, and develop diverse talent- and this is not a moral imperative, but a business imperative.

Equally important is fostering a culture of inclusion, which Diageo achieves through targeted training, employee resource groups, and progressive workplace policies. For instance, the company today boasts of having medical insurance irrespective of the sex of the employee's partner, policies for menopause, policies for women who've had miscarriages, and policies for persons with disabilities or on the spectrum.

"...I think that is helping us create that inclusive environment that we want to make ourselves accountable for creating the most diverse and inclusive company there is to be. Lastly, we have to have a very intentional mindset of taking bets on people- making sure that we put people there, and then we develop them for success."

Sharing her personal experiences, Nagarajan recounted the challenges she faced when seeking a board position, often being dismissed due to her lack of prior boardroom experience. “I would always ask, ‘If you don’t give a woman her first chance, how will she ever gain experience?’”

She also spoke about a pivotal mentor during her time at Nestlé, who challenged her self-imposed limitations. “When I had my children, I requested a role change to slow down my career. My mentor told me, ‘That’s a ridiculous decision. I never asked whether you could travel or not—why are you holding yourself back?’ I insisted I needed to step back, and he allowed it. A year later, he saw me and asked, ‘Are you done acting like an old woman? Are you ready to come back into the real working world?’ When I said yes, he entrusted me with a major role. I’ve been fortunate to have mentors who believed in me, and that gratitude drives my passion to do the same for others—to intentionally create opportunities and take chances on people.”

Under the theme "Powering Change Through Creative Catalysts," the Global Pioneers Summit explored the intersection of creativity and commerce, highlighting how innovative thinking fuels breakthroughs in technology, marketing, and consumer engagement. The summit featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including government officials, corporate executives, and marketing strategists. Among the notable participants were Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region; Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Colgate-Palmolive (India); Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India; and Devika Bulchandani, Global Chief Executive of Ogilvy.

