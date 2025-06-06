            
Dell Technologies appoints Manish Gupta as President & Managing Director, India

Manish Gupta will spearhead the company’s strategic growth initiatives and drive sales in India.

Based in Bengaluru, Manish Gupta will report to Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific Japan C Greater China (APJC), Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies announces the appointment of Manish Gupta as president and managing director for India, effective immediately.

Gupta will spearhead the company’s strategic growth initiatives and drive sales in India. Based in Bengaluru, he will report to Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific Japan C Greater China (APJC), Dell Technologies.

Gupta succeeds Alok Ohrie, who is leaving the company to dedicate more time to his family and focus on personal endeavors.

“I am excited to have Manish leading Dell in India. His exceptional blend of technical expertise, deep market understanding, and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation. Manish’s unwavering focus on customer success, partner collaboration, talent development, and innovation will further solidify Dell’s position as an industry leader. With his guidance, I am confident we will continue to empower businesses and communities, delivering technology that fuels human progress,” said Marrs.

“I would like to thank Alok for the incredible impact he has made at Dell Technologies India and wish him all the best for the future,” he added.

Gupta brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the IT sector, with more than a decade at Dell Technologies in leadership roles. Prior to this position, he led global alliances, channel engagement, and strategy development for APJC. He has also served as vice president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group in India, where he contributed significantly to Dell’s growth and success.

Speaking about his new role, Gupta shared, “India presents immense opportunities, with businesses striving to harness technology for agility and competitive advantage. With a talented team, a strong portfolio, and a culture of innovation, Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to empower customers on their digital transformation journey. I look forward to working with our customers and partners as they navigate change and drive an AI-powered future.”

Gupta holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Panjab University. He is also a Fulbright-Nehru Fellow for Leadership in Management from the Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business.


