Airbnb appoints Rebecca Van Dyck as CMO

Rebecca Van Dyck has been appointed as chief marketing officer of Airbnb.

A veteran of Meta, Apple and Wieden + Kennedy, began consulting for Airbnb earlier this year. As the CMO, she will lead Airbnb’s marketing, research, and creative teams. She will report to Hiroki Asai.

Hiroki Asai, global head of marketing since 2020, is being named chief experience officer. In this role, Asai will continue to oversee the marketing, design, product, and community teams.

In an email to employees earlier today, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky shared his thoughts on the following developments.

On Dyck, he stated, “I’ve actually been trying to get Becca to join Airbnb since I first met her in 2012. This 13-year journey has been the longest recruiting process of my career. We’re in the midst of a major transformation as a company—Airbnb is now more than a place to stay. As we launch two new businesses, we need people around the world to understand this shift, and Becca brings exactly the kind of leadership we need for this moment.”

On Asai, he stated, “With Becca joining, Hiroki will have the space to go even deeper on our roadmap. Hiroki’s role is to look out for our hosts and guests and their experience. It’s what he’s been doing for the last few years, but this change will give him more space to formally focus on it. Hiroki has been behind so much of Airbnb’s evolution as a company, and he’ll bring that same thoughtfulness to our company’s next chapter.”

“As a lifelong traveler, I have personally experienced how Airbnb has changed the way we travel. As a marketer, I have always admired how the Airbnb team has created such a well-known and loved brand. I’m delighted to work with Brian, Hiroki, and the outstanding Marketing, Creative, and Research teams to tell the story of Airbnb’s exciting new chapter with the world,” said Dyck.