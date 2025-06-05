'Help us not waste this food': The Whole Truth wins internet with honest, no-waste marketing move

In a rare blend of honesty, sustainability, and clever brand storytelling, Mumbai-based health food company, The Whole Truth caught the internet's attention for a thoughtful initiative aimed at reducing food wastage.

It all began when X user Uddhav Parab shared a picture of an unexpected message he received with his recent order from the brand. Along with the order were two extra bars - and a note that made it clear: this wasn't a packing error but a purposeful act.

"Oops! There are two extra bars in this order! No, it wasn't an error. This is about us asking you a favour," read the note. The brand went on to explain that the bars were close to their "best before" date - not expired, but likely to be discarded due to consumer perception. "We put a shelf life that is at least a month lower than what our testing tells us. So please help us not waste this food. Have it, if you will, or share it with someone who might!"

The Whole Truth as a brand is so tightly defined that anything and everything can become a marketing opportunity. It's one of the few purpose-based brands that get it right. pic.twitter.com/rupIECJEIr — Uddhav Parab (@UddhavParab263) May 19, 2025

The simple, sincere gesture struck a chord with Parab and hundreds of others online. "The Whole Truth as a brand is so tightly defined that anything and everything can become a marketing opportunity. It's one of the few purpose-based brands that get it right," Parab wrote on his post.

Social media users chimed in quickly with comments ranging from applause for the company's ethics to admiration for the brand's refreshing tone.

One user wrote, "This is such a smart and honest move." Another commented, "I also received two extra bars with this note and this is really great.”

When The Whole Truth humbly replied to Parab's post saying, "We're just doing our best," he playfully responded, "Just send me all the near-expiry cookies. I'll take care of everything. Lol!"