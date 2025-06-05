            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • help-us-not-waste-this-food-the-whole-truth-wins-internet-with-honest-no-waste-marketing-move-69024

'Help us not waste this food': The Whole Truth wins internet with honest, no-waste marketing move

Mumbai-based health food brand The Whole Truth earned praise online for transparently distributing near-expiry products to reduce food waste.

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 4:54 PM
'Help us not waste this food': The Whole Truth wins internet with honest, no-waste marketing move
It all began when X user Uddhav Parab shared a picture of an unexpected message he received with his recent order from the brand.

In a rare blend of honesty, sustainability, and clever brand storytelling, Mumbai-based health food company, The Whole Truth caught the internet's attention for a thoughtful initiative aimed at reducing food wastage.

It all began when X user Uddhav Parab shared a picture of an unexpected message he received with his recent order from the brand. Along with the order were two extra bars - and a note that made it clear: this wasn't a packing error but a purposeful act.

"Oops! There are two extra bars in this order! No, it wasn't an error. This is about us asking you a favour," read the note. The brand went on to explain that the bars were close to their "best before" date - not expired, but likely to be discarded due to consumer perception. "We put a shelf life that is at least a month lower than what our testing tells us. So please help us not waste this food. Have it, if you will, or share it with someone who might!"

The simple, sincere gesture struck a chord with Parab and hundreds of others online. "The Whole Truth as a brand is so tightly defined that anything and everything can become a marketing opportunity. It's one of the few purpose-based brands that get it right," Parab wrote on his post.

Social media users chimed in quickly with comments ranging from applause for the company's ethics to admiration for the brand's refreshing tone.

One user wrote, "This is such a smart and honest move." Another commented, "I also received two extra bars with this note and this is really great.”

When The Whole Truth humbly replied to Parab's post saying, "We're just doing our best," he playfully responded, "Just send me all the near-expiry cookies. I'll take care of everything. Lol!"

More than just an act of generosity, the campaign is a standout example of how purpose-led brands can blend sustainability with smart communication and honesty.


Tags
First Published on Jun 5, 2025 4:54 PM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Ogilvy India launches Ogilvy Consulting; Neeraj Bassi to lead the practice

Ogilvy India launches Ogilvy Consulting; Neeraj Bassi to lead the practice

Brand Makers

RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

Brand Makers

'Diageo is underleveraging RCB': Suhel Seth on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and owner's branding blind-spot

'Diageo is underleveraging RCB': Suhel Seth on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and owner's branding blind-spot

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: Here's how OREOCODES cracked the commerce code

Global Ads Spotlight: Here's how OREOCODES cracked the commerce code

Advertising

Zepto auto-activates ad campaigns; Brand partners express concerns over transparency

Zepto auto-activates ad campaigns; Brand partners express concerns over transparency

Advertising

Sula Vineyards' marketing expenses surge by 177.7% to Rs 20.75 crore in FY25

Sula Vineyards' marketing expenses surge by 177.7% to Rs 20.75 crore in FY25

Advertising

MPL vs ASCI: Defamation notice to ASCI more about optics than legal merit, say experts

MPL vs ASCI: Defamation notice to ASCI more about optics than legal merit, say experts