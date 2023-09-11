comScore

Brand Makers

WPP promotes COO Andrew Scott to board

Andrew Scott's additional mandate is to improve operational effectiveness.

By  Storyboard18Sep 11, 2023 10:56 AM
WPP promotes COO Andrew Scott to board
Andrew joined WPP in 1999 as director of corporate development.

WPP has made its chief operating officer, Andrew Scott, executive director to the board of WPP, with immediate effect.

Andrew joined WPP in 1999 as director of corporate development. He held a number of other senior roles including chief operating officer for Europe before being appointed global chief operating officer in 2018.

Roberto Quarta, chairman of WPP, said, “Andrew brings to the Board a deep understanding of our business from his 24 years with WPP and the significant contribution he has made to our success during that time.”

Mark Read, chief executive officer of WPP, said: “This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company, and the importance of continuously improving our operational effectiveness.”


Tags
First Published on Sep 11, 2023 9:11 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

AnyMind Group appoints Arjun Paramhans as India lead of influencer management for AnyTag

AnyMind Group appoints Arjun Paramhans as India lead of influencer management for AnyTag

Brand Makers

Media veteran Raj Nayak joins YAAP's advisory board

Media veteran Raj Nayak joins YAAP's advisory board

Brand Makers

Red Bangle hires Ankur Bora as SVP – business development and client servicing

Red Bangle hires Ankur Bora as SVP – business development and client servicing

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Leo Burnett, Samsung, BharatPe, Twitter, Pepperfry and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Leo Burnett, Samsung, BharatPe, Twitter, Pepperfry and more

Brand Makers

MG Motor India appoints Abhishek Malhotra as brand head - EV

MG Motor India appoints Abhishek Malhotra as brand head - EV

Brand Makers

G20 Summit: PM Modi's opening address at G20 Summit delivered from behind a 'Bharat' plaque

G20 Summit: PM Modi's opening address at G20 Summit delivered from behind a 'Bharat' plaque

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Happy sexy millionaire by Steven Bartlett

Bookstrapping: Happy sexy millionaire by Steven Bartlett