WPP promotes COO Andrew Scott to board

WPP has made its chief operating officer, Andrew Scott, executive director to the board of WPP, with immediate effect.

Andrew joined WPP in 1999 as director of corporate development. He held a number of other senior roles including chief operating officer for Europe before being appointed global chief operating officer in 2018.

Roberto Quarta, chairman of WPP, said, “Andrew brings to the Board a deep understanding of our business from his 24 years with WPP and the significant contribution he has made to our success during that time.”