Tata Chemicals Chairman N Chandrasekaran steps down; S Padmanabhan appointed

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, will be stepping down as the chairman and director of Tata Chemicals, effective from May 29, 2025. The board of directors have appointed S Padmanabhan, director of the company, to succeed Chandrasekaran, with effect from May 30, 2025.

Chandrasekaran, in a letter dated May 28th, had stated, "I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to step down from my position as a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tata Chemicals Limited w.e.f. 29th May, 2025. After careful evaluation of my current and future commitments, I have decided to step down from the Board.

Modan Saha, who is currently leading select strategic initiatives at Tata Sons, has been appointed as an additional director (Non-executive, non-independent), whose role became effective from May 28th, 2025, on the recommendations of the Nomination and the Remuneration Committee.

Chandrasekaran had joined the Board of Tata Sons in 2016 and was appointed as the chairman in 2017.

Before being appointed as the chairman, he was the chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services, and had also served as its chief executive officer for eight years.

Padmanabhan's career in the Tata group of companies began with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) in 1982 and spans over 40 years. During his 26-year stint in TCS, he held roles such as executive director of human resources, Head of Application Development and Maintenance, Head of Airlines Practice, Country Manager, TCS Switzerland and Executive Director.

He was also the executive director-operations of Tata Power from 2008 to 2014 and was responsible for the profitable and sustainable operations of all thermal and hydro generation plants across India and transmission and distribution systems in Mumbai. He was also on the boards of the operating subsidiaries of the company.