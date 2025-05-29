            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • heres-what-phonepes-ceo-thinks-about-rivals-paytm-and-cred-67655

Here's what PhonePe’s CEO thinks about rivals Paytm and CRED

The interview highlighted Sameer Nigam's belief in the value of healthy competition, which he asserts can coexist with mutual respect and admiration for the strengths each player brings to the table.

By  Storyboard18May 29, 2025 8:44 AM
Here's what PhonePe’s CEO thinks about rivals Paytm and CRED
Sameer Nigam eschewed the notion of exploiting competitors' vulnerabilities, describing it as a a "perverse game". Instead, he emphasized the importance of recognizing and respecting the strengths and innovations of industry peers.

In a candid conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam offered a rare glimpse into the competitive landscape of the fintech industry, acknowledging Paytm's pioneering innovations while critically assessing the sector's dog-eat-dog situation.

Nigam eschewed the notion of exploiting competitors' vulnerabilities, describing it as a a "perverse game". Instead, he emphasized the importance of recognizing and respecting the strengths and innovations of industry peers.

"I think in our sector over the last 10, 15 years, the most innovative by far and away has been Paytm," Nigam shared, citing their introduction of the digital wallet, QR code system, and soundbox as significant contributions.

While Nigam praised Paytm for its ground-breaking initiatives, he offered a more nuanced view of CRED, noting its emphasis on design aesthetics. "Cred got gloss to design. It's glossy. It looks like. Really polished," he remarked, highlighting a different facet of innovation within the competitive landscape.

Nigam's reflections did not shy away from the realities of fierce competition, acknowledging instances where rivals have targeted PhonePe opportunistically. "I think it becomes, at some point, so competitive that people forget why they started the game, and it just becomes a dog-eat-dog market situation," he observed.


Tags
First Published on May 29, 2025 8:29 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Tata Chemicals Chairman N Chandrasekaran steps down; S Padmanabhan appointed

Tata Chemicals Chairman N Chandrasekaran steps down; S Padmanabhan appointed

Brand Makers

David Droga to step down as Accenture Song CEO

David Droga to step down as Accenture Song CEO

Brand Makers

TCS top executives annual increment plunges by over 50% in 5 years

TCS top executives annual increment plunges by over 50% in 5 years

Brand Makers

IndiGo appoints Vikram Mehta as Chairman of Board

IndiGo appoints Vikram Mehta as Chairman of Board

Brand Makers

Storyboard18's Marquee Nights returns - an evening of exclusive candid conversations, creativity, and global insights

Storyboard18's Marquee Nights returns - an evening of exclusive candid conversations, creativity, and global insights

Brand Makers

Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill; says “it undermines DOGE’s work”

Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill; says “it undermines DOGE’s work”

Brand Makers

Subway appoints Greg Lyons as Global CMO

Subway appoints Greg Lyons as Global CMO