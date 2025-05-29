Opinion Trading platforms SportsBaazi, Probo shut operations in Haryana amid legal heat

The Opinion Trading platforms SportsBaazi and Probo have officially shut operations in the state of Haryana. The move comes in the wake of the Haryana government’s introduction of the Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025—an aggressive new law that targets online gambling, sports betting, and match-fixing with stringent penalties.

Haryana isn’t alone in targeting these platforms. Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government invoked its own Gambling Prohibition Act, 2022, to ban opinion trading services.

SportsBaazi, known for offering sports-based prediction markets, quietly updated its website with a disclaimer listing Haryana among the states where services are now unavailable. The message joins a growing list of restricted regions including Assam, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Nagaland. SportsBaazi declined to comment on queries sent by Storyboard18.

Probo, a prominent player in the opinion trading space, confirmed it had “temporarily suspended” operations in Haryana. "Owing to implementation issues regarding the Act, Probo has taken the decision to temporarily suspend operations in the state of Haryana. We continue to engage with the concerned regulatory authorities and are hopeful to resolve the issue shortly. We remain committed to serving our customers and will resume operations once the situation is clear." a company spokesperson told Storyboard18.

But the company isn't stopping there. Probo Media Technologies Private Limited has filed a writ petition in the Punjab & Haryana High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the new gambling law. It has also approached the Supreme Court, requesting the consolidation of similar Public Interest Litigations (PILs) from Gujarat and Chhattisgarh in the Bombay High Court—a move aimed at avoiding contradictory judicial rulings and saving time.

Platforms like MPL Opinio too have shut down operations in Haryana, while TradeX went a step further, ceasing all Real Money Gaming services nationwide.

The Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025—tabled during the recent state budget session by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini—carries serious consequences. The law mandates a minimum three-year prison term and a fine of at least ₹5 lakh for those caught in match-fixing or spot-fixing activities. Repeat offenders could face up to seven years behind bars.

Critically, the law also expands the definition of betting. A “bet” is now legally described as any agreement, oral or written, between two or more parties about an event with an unknown outcome, where the loser must pay or forfeit a predetermined consideration. This definition mirrors the operational model of many opinion trading platforms, which allow users to place stakes on future outcomes ranging from sports to elections.

The regulatory noose tightened further when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a public advisory cautioning investors against these platforms. SEBI warned that while these platforms use familiar trading jargon like “profits” and “stop loss,” they are not registered exchanges nor are they regulated under securities laws. Transactions on such platforms, therefore, offer no investor protection and could invite legal consequences.

As the debate over regulation continues, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has published a whitepaper titled "Examining Opinion Trading in India." The report highlights the sector’s explosive growth—more than 50 million users and ₹50,000 crore in annual transactions—and calls for urgent regulatory clarity to protect consumers and ensure ethical advertising practices.