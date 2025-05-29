Elon Musk steps down from Trump administration after criticising 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Elon Musk has announced his exit from Donald Trump’s administration, ending his tenure as a special government employee who had been tasked with streamlining federal bureaucracy and reducing wasteful public spending.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night (local time), the billionaire entrepreneur wrote, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Musk's departure, which follows swiftly after his public criticism of President Trump’s flagship tax and immigration proposal—dubbed the “big beautiful bill.”

'It Can Be Big or Beautiful, But Not Both' In an interview with CBS on Tuesday night, Musk called the legislation a “massive spending bill”, and quipped, “I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don’t know if it could be both.”

The comment appeared to resonate with fiscal conservatives, who have increasingly voiced concerns over rising public expenditure. Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin echoed Musk’s sentiments during an event at the Milwaukee Press Club on Wednesday, saying, “I sympathise with Elon being discouraged. I’m pretty confident there’s enough GOP opposition to slow this thing down until the administration gets serious about reducing spending.”

Trump Responds as Senate Debate Heats Up In remarks from the Oval Office, President Trump defended the proposal as the outcome of “complex negotiations.”

“I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it. We’re going to see what happens. It’s got a way to go,” he said.

The legislation, which recently passed the Republican-controlled House, now moves to the Senate, where debate is intensifying. House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged the upper chamber to refrain from making major changes, warning that the bill reflects a “very delicate balance” that could collapse under excessive amendments. The House is expected to vote again once the Senate finalises its version.

Musk’s Exit Adds to Internal Tensions Musk’s departure marks another twist in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes political battle over the future of US fiscal policy. His role within the administration, though temporary, had been closely watched due to his outspoken views on government spending, technology, and administrative efficiency.

The reference to @DOGE, a nod to Musk’s longtime championing of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, has raised eyebrows, with many interpreting it as symbolic of Musk’s unconventional approach to governance and policy discourse.