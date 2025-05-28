TCS cuts ad and marketing expenses, ramps up GenAI tech to boost brand visiblity

To strengthen brand presence, tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is rapidly capitalizing on GenAI technology and reducing its advertisement and sales expenditures. In the latest annual report, TCS mentioned that it is heavily investing in AI to redefine software engineering, marketing, logistics, warehouse management, etc.

The IT giant slashed its sales, marketing, and advertisement expenses by 7.73% to Rs 4,722 crore in fiscal year 2025. In FY2024, TCS spent Rs 5,118 crore on ads and promotions.

Despite the AdEx cut, TCS scaled up budget in sports marketing. Last year, the company primarily sponsored sporting events such as racing and marathons to boost global visibility. TCS partnered with the Sydney Marathon and Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris in 2025.

The technology giant generated $2.25 billion through 14 running events worldwide. It is also the principal partner of Jaguar TCS Racing.

Accordign to the Brand Finance report, TCS' brand value surged to $21.3 billion in FY2025--an increase of 11% year-on-year.

On the integration of GenAI across the departments, Chairman N Chandrasekaran called the technology a 'civilizational shift'. "Its widespread adoption is accelerating, powered by parallel advances in semiconductors, cloud computing, quantum technologies, robotics, and energy innovation. GenAI is already redefining analytics, customer experience, and marketing," Chandrasekaran added.

He expressed confidence that TCS will have an AI-assisted enterprise function in the current fiscal year. "In 2025, we will have the largest AI-trained workforce in the industry," and added, " We will establish a large pool of AI agents working alongside our human workforce".

The chairman envisaged that the IT company will consciously invest in AI data centers and cloud infrastructure, and forge partnerships with hardware providers, solution innovators, and startups to improve operations in the upcoming quarters.