Zepto: What kept Indians awake at night (and beyond)?

In 2024, from achieving India’s largest domestic fundraise to mainstreaming Zepto Café, piloting Super Saver, and so much more, 2024 was the year for quick commerce and Zepto.
Moreover, whether it was the Soan Papdi campaign or Zepto's founder becoming a manyavar, ahem dining a Manyavar kurta we mean, this year celebrated Zepto's quirks.
Finally, Zepto takes a look back at 2024—through the eyes of its users:
The Year in Orders
A Chennai user ensured preparedness, ordering 481 condoms in 2024.
A Hyderabad user’s 217 Eno packets were a spicy year’s MVP.
Chennai’s pet lover stocked up with 5,234 quantities of pet food.
In Kolkata, 96 packs of Tata Tea Gold kept someone caffeinated all year long.
Bengaluru’s curd enthusiast led with 5,544 pouches of curd ordered.
Gurugram’s spirituality shone, with 707 pooja essentials bought.
Pune’s health-conscious customer ordered 768 carrots.
Ghaziabad stayed cool, ordering 721 packets of ice.
And yes, 481 watermelons found a home in Chennai—summer forever?
What Kept Indians Up at Night (and Beyond)
Over 2 crore snacks were ordered between 12 AM and 4 AM.
Bengaluru showed self-care with 28,000 massagers ordered.
85,000 stationery orders were placed late at night—midnight creativity, anyone?
What Were You Searching For?
6,000 searches for "friends" (we feel you).
877 searches for "sukoon" (same).
7 searches for "2 BHK" (you do you).
16,663 packs of Amul Masti kept spirits high.
Veggie vibes:
9 lakh karelas, 1.3 lakh tindas, 77 lakh bhindis, 23 lakh lauki, and 40 lakh baigans made their way to homes.
Combos that Made Zepto Laugh:
Dumbbells + samosas: Strength and snacks in perfect balance.
Pooja essentials + tonic water: Holy spirit, indeed.
Food from Zepto Café + pressure cookers: Modern mealtime prep.
Knives + Dettol: Safety first.
Momos + chocolate syrup: A pairing no one saw coming.
Fun Facts from the Cities
Bengaluru: Ordered 8.25 lakh roses and more than 4 lakh condoms.
Delhi: Loved their snacks with 12 lakh Lay’s Magic Masala and over 8 lakh mixer bottles.
Mumbai: Truly the city that never sleeps, ordering 31.5 lakh snacks between 12–4 AM.
Zepto's fastest delivery this year? 25 seconds.
Delivery partners travelled 34 crore kilometers in total—equal to 8,000 rounds of Earth.
Scott from Delhi was the highest tipper, with Rs 58,000 in tips!
And Ravi from Hyderabad? The king of indigestion relief, ordering 217 Eno bottles.