            

Zomato drops new star-studded ad, sparks mixed reactions online

With a power-packed cast and a message about grit, Zomato's latest ad gets social media talking - from applause to confusion.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 10:34 AM
(Snippets from the campaign)

Zomato's latest commercial isn't just about food - it's about effort. Or at least, that's what founder Deepinder Goyal wants you to believe.

In a cinematic new spot featuring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, music maestro AR Rahman, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and Olympic boxer Mary Kom, the food delivery giant has traded its usual flavour of quick bites and quirky delivery humour for something more profound: the hustle behind greatness.

"This isn't an ad. It's a belief in effort over everything else," Goyal wrote on X, adding, "We're not here to celebrate the stars, but the fire that built them."

The ad dropped like a motivational montage - and the internet had opinions.

While some praised the creative ambition and high production value, others weren't quite sure what was being served.

“Zomato making Nike level content,” quipped one user, likening the tone and treatment to a sports brand’s inspirational playbook.

“Still trying to guess the insane amount of money you guys pumped into this ad,” wrote another, referencing the star-studded lineup and sleek visuals.

One viewer, while appreciating the cast, felt the connection to the brand missed the mark: “Not being a party pooper but honestly completely missed the intention of this ad. Seemed more like an ad for Nike or Under Armour rather than Zomato. Personally for me the intent vs execution missed a mark here.”

And then there were those who saw themselves - or at least their dinner dilemmas - in the message. "The real hustle for me is deciding which dish to order, harder than deciding my JIRA tickets," joked one user.

Check out more reactions:


