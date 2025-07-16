Zomato drops new star-studded ad, sparks mixed reactions online

Zomato's latest commercial isn't just about food - it's about effort. Or at least, that's what founder Deepinder Goyal wants you to believe.

In a cinematic new spot featuring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, music maestro AR Rahman, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and Olympic boxer Mary Kom, the food delivery giant has traded its usual flavour of quick bites and quirky delivery humour for something more profound: the hustle behind greatness.

"This isn't an ad. It's a belief in effort over everything else," Goyal wrote on X, adding, "We're not here to celebrate the stars, but the fire that built them."

The ad dropped like a motivational montage - and the internet had opinions.

While some praised the creative ambition and high production value, others weren't quite sure what was being served.

“Zomato making Nike level content,” quipped one user, likening the tone and treatment to a sports brand’s inspirational playbook.

“Still trying to guess the insane amount of money you guys pumped into this ad,” wrote another, referencing the star-studded lineup and sleek visuals.

One viewer, while appreciating the cast, felt the connection to the brand missed the mark: “Not being a party pooper but honestly completely missed the intention of this ad. Seemed more like an ad for Nike or Under Armour rather than Zomato. Personally for me the intent vs execution missed a mark here.”

And then there were those who saw themselves - or at least their dinner dilemmas - in the message. "The real hustle for me is deciding which dish to order, harder than deciding my JIRA tickets," joked one user.

Check out more reactions:

Maalik @iamsrk brand endorsements badhti jaa rahi hai aapki. Issi ke saath movie announce kar do🙏. Good advertisement. https://t.co/MsJpaQrPFS pic.twitter.com/RxUohyS5U3 — Seeker (@SeekerJug) July 15, 2025

Jitna paisa ad bnanae mai lagaya hai ..



Utne ka aadha agr food discount dete or khte post it on social media to get more _% off .



Then it could be more beneficial . — Sourabh (@vellasrv) July 15, 2025

Zomato cooked with this ad and bringing 4 legends together 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) July 15, 2025

The only place hunger has taken indians is towards obesity, diabetes and zomato has been an enabler — avinash (@avinash00953926) July 15, 2025

Not sure since when eating outside food has started fuel one’s hustle 😁.

Government looking at putting health warning on samosa and jalebi should first ask Zomato and Swiggy to have health warning while taking food orders. — Amit Jaiswal (@AmitJai84132320) July 15, 2025

Red chilies main kya pakkk rha hai woh bhi bata do.@iamsrk — A+ (@SRKtweet3) July 15, 2025

this is so off brand? and it makes zero sense? https://t.co/Vg4hmNIQWS — Harihar (@harihar_goswami) July 15, 2025

Wannabe Nike copy just to sell biryani at exorbitant prices https://t.co/kJeZydEnOZ — Ebuka (@iamsportsgeek) July 15, 2025