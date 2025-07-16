Tata Play Binge onboards Prasar Bharti’s WAVES OTT

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Play Binge onboarded WAVES, the OTT platform by Prasar Bharati. WAVES adds a blend of culturally rooted, family-friendly content, including regional gems, Hindi originals, timeless classics, and legacy programming, under one roof. The partnership unites Doordarshan with on-demand streaming.
Offering 20,000+ hours of content in 12 Indian languages, WAVES includes old classics like Byomkesh Bakshi, Fauji, and Hum Log, to a wide range of contemporary shows, like Sarpanch Sahab, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, and Della Bella. Additionally, WAVES also provides live streaming content such as Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti from Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, and live sporting events like Kabbadi World Cup, German Football Cup competition – Pokal, Hockey India League and more. Converging broadcasting with OTT, the platform also provides access to 35+ live TV channels, creating a seamless viewing experience that combines the familiarity of traditional television with the flexibility of OTT streaming.
Speaking on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer said, “Tata Play Binge was created to make OTT content more accessible to every Indian, and our partnership with Prasar Bharti is a meaningful step in that direction. WAVES brings a rich archive of culturally rooted, inclusive, and diverse programming, much of it is timeless content that deserves a renewed audience. We’re proud to be the first platform bringing this treasure trove of stories into Indian homes, reinforcing the power of streaming to connect, entertain, and empower communities across the country.”
On the collaboration, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, said, “WAVES was created to bring public service content into the digital age, to make it accessible and engaging for today’s audiences. This partnership with Tata Play Binge strengthens that vision. It brings together the credibility of Doordarshan with the reach and convenience of a modern streaming platform. Families, young viewers, and audiences across the country can now experience content that reflects our cultural depth and storytelling legacy, all in one place.”
