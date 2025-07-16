            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • cinepolis-india-eyes-double-digit-growth-bets-big-on-bollywood-hollywood-74821

Cinépolis India eyes double-digit growth; bets big on Bollywood & Hollywood

Cinépolis India MD Devang Sampat said that the Hollywood has a very strong lineup, so does regional and Bollywood. The company reported a revenue of Rs 13.46 billion in FY24, marking a 31% year-on-year jump and its first annual profit in more than five years, reaching Rs 321 million.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 11:38 AM
Cinépolis India eyes double-digit growth; bets big on Bollywood & Hollywood
Cinépolis runs 485 screens across India, is eyeing double-digit revenue growth in 2025, driven by a Hollywood and Bollywood slate and plans to open 20–25 new screens this year

As India’s movie-going habits evolve post-pandemic, Mexican cinema giant Cinépolis is sharpening its focus on a blockbuster-fueled comeback. The company, which runs 485 screens across India, is eyeing double-digit revenue growth in 2025, driven by a Hollywood and Bollywood slate and plans to open 20–25 new screens this year, Reuters reported.

As per the report by Reuters, Cinépolis India MD Devang Sampat said that the Hollywood has a very strong lineup, so does regional and Bollywood. Sampat sees an opportunity to lure audiences back to cinemas with better marketing, brand tie-ups and mall partnerships. Admissions still remain 20% below pre-COVID levels, a gap Sampat hopes to close with the summer’s heavy-hitting releases like Jurassic World: Rebirth, F1 and regional mega-films.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 13.46 billion in FY24, marking a 31% year-on-year jump and its first annual profit in more than five years, reaching Rs 321 million, Reuters reported. While Sampat didn’t comment on FY25 projections, he noted that historical (pre-pandemic) growth has hovered between high single digits and low double digits.

Cinépolis’ expansion strategy contrasts with that of market leader PVR Inox, which is set to add 100–110 screens in FY26 and is projected to grow revenues by 18%, according to analysts. Shobit Singhal of Anand Rathi expects Indian multiplex revenues to grow 20–25%, spurred by massive titles like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Kantara: Chapter 1.


Tags
First Published on Jul 16, 2025 11:38 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Zomato's SRK ad: A high-budget diversion from real issues?

Zomato's SRK ad: A high-budget diversion from real issues?

Brand Makers

GCPL reveals 3 pillars for growth model- Soap, insecticides, future-facing categories

GCPL reveals 3 pillars for growth model- Soap, insecticides, future-facing categories

Brand Marketing

Meta fixes privacy bug in AI chatbot that exposed user prompts

Meta fixes privacy bug in AI chatbot that exposed user prompts

Brand Marketing

Zepto Cafe scales down operations amid supply chain issues, staffing shortages

Zepto Cafe scales down operations amid supply chain issues, staffing shortages

Brand Marketing

Zomato drops new star-studded ad, sparks mixed reactions online

Zomato drops new star-studded ad, sparks mixed reactions online

How it Works

Tata Play Binge onboards Prasar Bharti’s WAVES OTT

Tata Play Binge onboards Prasar Bharti’s WAVES OTT

Brand Marketing

Karnataka’s ticket price cap could derail PVR Inox’s premium strategy, revive legal battle

Karnataka’s ticket price cap could derail PVR Inox’s premium strategy, revive legal battle