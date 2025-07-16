Cinépolis India eyes double-digit growth; bets big on Bollywood & Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT
As India’s movie-going habits evolve post-pandemic, Mexican cinema giant Cinépolis is sharpening its focus on a blockbuster-fueled comeback. The company, which runs 485 screens across India, is eyeing double-digit revenue growth in 2025, driven by a Hollywood and Bollywood slate and plans to open 20–25 new screens this year, Reuters reported.
As per the report by Reuters, Cinépolis India MD Devang Sampat said that the Hollywood has a very strong lineup, so does regional and Bollywood. Sampat sees an opportunity to lure audiences back to cinemas with better marketing, brand tie-ups and mall partnerships. Admissions still remain 20% below pre-COVID levels, a gap Sampat hopes to close with the summer’s heavy-hitting releases like Jurassic World: Rebirth, F1 and regional mega-films.
The company reported a revenue of Rs 13.46 billion in FY24, marking a 31% year-on-year jump and its first annual profit in more than five years, reaching Rs 321 million, Reuters reported. While Sampat didn’t comment on FY25 projections, he noted that historical (pre-pandemic) growth has hovered between high single digits and low double digits.
Cinépolis’ expansion strategy contrasts with that of market leader PVR Inox, which is set to add 100–110 screens in FY26 and is projected to grow revenues by 18%, according to analysts. Shobit Singhal of Anand Rathi expects Indian multiplex revenues to grow 20–25%, spurred by massive titles like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Kantara: Chapter 1.
