Flipkart bets big on AI, travel and qcomm ahead of IPO

Walmart-owned Flipkart is stepping up preparations for its long-anticipated India IPO, unveiling a renewed strategy centered on aggressive growth, tighter financial discipline and a pivotal shift in legal domicile from Singapore to India.

At an internal townhall event held on Monday, CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told employees that the company is clocking 20–25% growth in customers and orders and is aiming to push that figure to 30% by June. Fashion, across both Flipkart and Myntra, is leading the charge, now contributing close to 40% of all new customer additions, Krishnamurthy said.

One of the most significant updates shared at the townhall was Flipkart’s decision to relocate its legal base from Singapore to India, a move Krishnamurthy called “a statement of intent” and a key step toward aligning with India’s regulatory environment. “As we’ve initiated the flip back of the company, I am very confident that all of us will continue to focus on profitability with a renewed emphasis on customer centricity,” he said. “This move brings Flipkart even closer to where our heart has always been.”

Hyperlocal, Travel and AI in Focus

Krishnamurthy highlighted the rapid expansion of Flipkart Minutes, the company’s hyperlocal arm, which now aims to operate 800 dark stores by the end of the year, adding nearly two new facilities each day. He also noted that Flipkart’s grocery business has undergone a strategic shift to better compete with quick commerce players.

Meanwhile, the travel segment led by Cleartrip is gaining traction, particularly among India’s Gen Z consumers, with growing demand for hotels, international trips and holiday packages. On the technology front, Flipkart has increased its investment in artificial intelligence six-fold this year, as it integrates AI into areas such as supply chain, customer experience, and personalization.

“We remain focused on being future-ready,” Krishnamurthy said, citing recent product innovations and the arrival of senior talent across technology, adtech, and category roles.

As Flipkart enters a crucial period of transition, it faces the challenge of scaling profitably while navigating internal changes and external scrutiny. With its IPO plans inching closer, the company is betting on a combination of category expansion, tech investment and operational efficiency to cement its position in India’s fast-evolving digital economy. “The road ahead is about balancing growth with discipline,” Krishnamurthy said.