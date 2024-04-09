Flipkart launches bus bookings on its app with 10 lakh bus connections

Flipkart has announced the launch of bus services on its App. In collaboration with multiple state transport corporations and private aggregators, Flipkart will offer customers the choice of choosing from 10 lakh bus connections with connectivity to 25,000+ routes across India. This is in addition to the flight and hotel booking services that have been available under the Flipkart Travel banner.

This launch is a step towards Flipkart’s plan to meet the evolving travellers’ needs in the segment. Redemption of Supercoins for Bus bookings is available on Flipkart for new and existing customers.

Key features of the bus booking service on Flipkart include access to great deals, no convenience fees or hidden charges, offers through supercoins redemption up to Rs 50 and a 24/7 voice helpline.

Speaking on this new development, Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said, “The addition of buses to Flipkart's wide array of services marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the ultimate destination for all consumer needs including travel. With Flipkart’s strong presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, this move has enabled us to provide customers with a convenient and reliable solution for their inter-city travel needs. As a commitment to our customers, we will continue to serve them with value-added facilities, simplifying their travel experiences in the future.”