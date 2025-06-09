“This is not a zero-sum game”: TV and Digital can co-exist, says Sanjiv Shankar

India’s television broadcasting industry is undergoing a critical transformation and experts are calling for greater unity, regulatory parity and hyperlocal innovation to sustain its relevance amid growing digital disruption. Sanjiv Shankar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Former Joint Secretary, MIB reaffirmed the centrality of television in India's media landscape, calling for renewed industry collaboration, regulatory parity and investment in quality content.

Speaking at the release of “State of Cable TV Distribution in India”, a report by AIDCF in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY), Shankar emphasized that television is not only relevant, but irreplaceable, particularly in tier-2 and rural India. “Even today, 97% of high-quality, humanized TV content is made for television—that’s a huge strength,” he added.

According to Shankar, TV’s place in Indian households is not just technological but it is a culture. “TV watching in India is not a private act; it’s collective, cultural. That’s why CTV growth is a strong indicator.” He pointed out that while digital platforms are growing, the debate should not be reduced to TV versus digital. “This is not a zero-sum game. People are watching both linear TV and digital, more often on the same screen.”

Further, he emphasized the sector’s unique reach and affordability. “India is extremely cost-sensitive—even urban consumers hesitate to spend more than Rs 300 per month. TV remains affordable. Your reach is your strength. You’ve already done the KYC of Bharat.”

The report, which was compiled after a comprehensive nationwide study, highlights three major challenges, that is declining numbers in key metrics, rising digital competition and internal fragmentation. Shankar highlighted the need for unity, saying, “The broadcasting sector is compartmentalized. Internal competition weakens us. It’s not about defeating each other but it’s about growing together.”

He issued a strong call for regulatory parity. “If you’re providing the same services, you should be regulated by the same set of rules.” He also pointed out that broadband infrastructure is not yet robust enough to support full video migration, cautioning against assumptions of digital dominance.

Reiterating the government’s intent to enable de-regulation and convergence, he urged the industry to stop working in silos. He said, “Don’t compartmentalize yourself, rather try to jump on the convergence bandwagon.”

On content creation, he said, “Number of hours is great, but you have to have quality content. After cricket matches or IPLs, the channels are repeating the same movies.” He also touched on the rise of connected TVs and changing household viewing behavior, noting that regulation must evolve accordingly. “It is not a private wing; it is an old digital wing, hence regulation must catch up with reality. TV is still a family platform even in urban households. We cannot let that platform go low in our homes.”