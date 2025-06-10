Reddit appoints Adam Collins as first Chief Communications Officer

Reddit, the social news aggregation and forum social media platform, has named Adam Collins as its first Chief Communications Officer, a newly created executive role that will oversee internal and external communications, lead the global communications team, and advise senior leadership.

In his new roles, Collins will report directly to Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. His appointment comes as Reddit continues to expand its influence in online discourse and positions itself as a growing part of the AI ecosystem.

"More people around the world are coming to Reddit every day to find, discuss, and share human perspectives on nearly any topic imaginable. This depth of real conversations and intent fuels our 100,000+ communities and reinforces Reddit’s essential role in the AI ecosystem, making it more important than ever to tell our story," the platform said.

With over two-plus decades in communications, Collins has built a reputation for delivering measurable results, leading through inflection points, and consistently innovating to help reach key audiences.

“Reddit stands at the intersection of how people connect online today and how people will engage with the technology of tomorrow,” he said. “Hundreds of millions of people and counting choose to engage with each other on Reddit daily, and I could not be more excited to be part of the team that will help our incredible community continue to grow.”

Collins previously served as Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company for over six years, helping shape and define company strategy and policy, and guiding it through many pivotal moments. He also spent nearly two decades leading various political communications operations.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Louisville.