            

      Mamaearth-maker Honasa Consumer's second brand, The Derma Co., enters the Rs 500 crore ARR club

      Founded by Ghazal and Varun Alagh, personal care company Honasa Consumer's second brand, The Derma Co., achieved Rs 500 crore annual revenue run rate.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2024 9:25 AM
      The Derma Co., an active ingredient backed skincare brand from Honasa Consumer Limited, marked a milestone of achieving an annual revenue rate of INR 500 crore. "This achievement underscores Honasa Consumers’ capabilities to craft and scale new brands with strategic innovations, delivering exceptional skincare solutions to consumers across India," Honasa Consumer said in a statement. The milestone demonstrate the strength of the brand's on-trend, data-based innovation strategy, the company stated.

      Its focus on leveraging data for product innovation and responding swiftly to emerging trends continues to be a cornerstone of the strategy, the company added.

      Commenting on this milestone, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honasa Consumer Limited, says “The Derma Co.'s remarkable achievement of INR 500 crore annual run rate is a strong testament to our strategic brand-building approach at Honasa Consumer Limited. Our success is an output of in-depth consumer study of the evolving consumer demands and being able to innovate swiftly to deliver differentiated propositions to our consumers. This focus on excellence has helped us set new benchmarks across the active ingredient-based skincare segment. At Honasa, we are committed to continue our quest towards fueling our innovations and offer brands that serve the evolving consumer demands.”

      Last month, Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent of Mamaearth, also launched ‘Staze’, a colour cosmetic line in a bid to enter the segment currently dominated by the likes of L'Oreal, Lakme, Sugar. “Staze is poised to carve its niche with a distinct emphasis on performance and innovation. We firmly believe that Gen Z consumers, who are seeking value and innovation, and Staze is uniquely positioned to meet and exceed their expectations", said Ghazal Alagh, Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd.

      Varun Alagh added, “Honasa has always been at the forefront of innovation and being the pioneers in the BPC industry, we recognised a vital opportunity to address the burgeoning demand for innovative yet accessible colour cosmetics. And with the colour cosmetics segment boasting a remarkable CAGR of 12 percent and a substantial size of Rs 15,000 crore, it became evident that there was a gap in the market. These factors paved the way for Staze…”


      First Published on Apr 22, 2024 9:25 AM

