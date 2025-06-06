Amazon cuts more jobs in books division, including Goodreads and Kindle units

Amazon has cut a small number of jobs within its books division - including roles at Goodreads and Kindle - as part of its broader effort to streamline operations and reduce layers of management, as per a Reuters report. Fewer than 100 employees were affected by the decision, the company confirmed on Thursday.

"As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programs operate more efficiently, and to better align with our business roadmap, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles within the Books organization," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, the report added.

Also Read: Amazon cuts 100 jobs in devices and streaming unit

The latest move follows a series of piecemeal job reductions across the tech giant's operations.

In recent months, Amazon has trimmed positions in its devices and services unit, Wondery podcast division, stores, and communications staff.

The cuts reflect CEO Andy Jassy's ongoing initiative to combat what he has described as excessive corporate bureaucracy and to improve organizational agility, including reducing the number of managerial layers.