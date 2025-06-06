OpenAI pushes back against NYT’s demand to preserve all user chats

ADVERTISEMENT
On Thursday, OpenAI stated that it is appealing The New York Times' lawsuit that demands that the ChatGPT-maker retain consumer ChatGPT and API customer data indefinitely.
In a statement, Brad Lightcap, COO, Open AI said, "Trust and privacy are at the core of our products. We give you tools to control your data—including easy opt-outs and permanent removal of deleted ChatGPT chats(opens in a new window) and API content from OpenAI’s systems within 30 days.
The New York Times and other plaintiffs have made a sweeping and unnecessary demand in their baseless lawsuit against us: retain consumer ChatGPT and API customer data indefinitely.
This fundamentally conflicts with the privacy commitments we have made to our users. It abandons long-standing privacy norms and weakens privacy protections.
We strongly believe this is an overreach by the New York Times. We’re continuing to appeal this order so we can keep putting your trust and privacy first.