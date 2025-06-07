Experiences are the new currency: Inside Budweiser's marketing playbook with Vineet Sharma of AB InBev India

In the ever-evolving world of marketing, staying culturally relevant and emotionally resonant is key. For Budweiser, this means diving deep into the passions of young Indian consumers — from music and sports to influencer-driven storytelling. Leading this charge is Vineet Sharma, Vice President – Marketing at AB InBev India, the company that brews and distributes Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden and more in the country.

Storyboard18 sat down with Sharma to decode Budweiser's recent NBA collaboration, its culture-first strategy, and how the brand is leaning into digital and experiential marketing in a market where beer consumption remains modest by global standards, but where aspirations are rapidly rising.

Q. What inspired the BudX NBA House collaboration, and how does it align with Budweiser's long-term vision for India?

Sharma: Budweiser and the NBA share similar values — freedom, ambition, authenticity. As Gary Payton said at the event, it's about seizing the opportunity. Both brands are built around individuals on the rise, striving for greatness. And importantly, both put fans at the center.

That synergy formed the basis of our collaboration. This was the first-ever BudX NBA House globally — it doesn’t exist outside India. Typically, there are NBA Houses around the world, but here, we co-created an entirely new IP. BudX, which we've been building in India since 2017, has always championed music, lifestyle, and culture. NBA House aligns with those same values. Instead of running separate initiatives, we brought them together.

NBA wants to expand in India, and Budweiser is already a big brand here with plans to grow further. It was the perfect partnership to kick off this journey.

Q. What are Budweiser’s key marketing strategies this year? Any exciting campaigns in the pipeline?

Sharma: Music and sports have always been the foundation of Budweiser. In Q1, we launched a campaign called ‘Yours To Take,’ which celebrated fan energy at music festivals. Today, experiences are the new currency for young Indians. People are no longer flying abroad for events — they want world-class experiences right here. Concerts priced at ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 are selling out within minutes. That tells you a lot about this generation’s spending power.

The ‘Yours To Take’ campaign brought fan energy to life in one creative space — a collective celebration. We’re proud partners of global IPs like Lollapalooza, DGTL, Boiler Room, and Mixmag. In Q4, expect more such collaborations.

Right now, Q2 and Q3 are focused on sports. The BudX NBA House is just the beginning of how we plan to bring fan culture alive in sports. We’ve been FIFA partners since 1986, and we’ll continue through the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada. So yes — it’s a packed calendar of music and sports. And in India, we're building these global IPs with local flavor.

Q. How is AB InBev balancing sustainability with mass production in India?

Sharma: While sustainability isn’t my direct portfolio, it’s integral to everything we do. From water usage and packaging to working with farming communities, sustainability is a core focus globally and in India. We’ve received recognition from media and industry bodies. One of our flagship initiatives is the “100+ Accelerator” which supports sustainability-led startups.

Q. What's your strategy for alcohol-free beers in an increasingly wellness-conscious market?

Sharma: It’s a trend we’re watching closely, but in India, it’s still nascent.

India’s per capita beer consumption is about 2 liters — far below the global average of 35–40 liters. So the bigger opportunity is bringing new legal-age consumers into the category. Many young Indians only begin exploring alcohol once they move to cities or start living independently. Introducing them to beer — a drink of moderation — is our top priority.

We do have non-alcoholic options like Budweiser 0.0 and Budweiser Green Apple 0.0, and they’ve been well received. While it's still a small segment, we're the market leader in it. Over time, we’ll expand offerings across other brands like Hoegaarden and Corona.

Q. Do regional preferences influence your portfolio strategy? Do you tailor products or campaigns by region?

Sharma: Absolutely. We segment our portfolio between core and international brands.

International brands like Budweiser, Corona, and Hoegaarden appeal to aspirational consumers across India — from metros like Mumbai and Delhi to tier-2 cities like Lucknow or Bhubaneswar. These consumers seek premium, lifestyle-driven products.

For core brands like Haywards and Royal Challenge, regional preferences are crucial — from flavor profiles to pricing. In the value segment, even a ₹5 difference can impact brand loyalty. But in premium, consumers are willing to pay more if the brand resonates with them.

Q. Tell us about ABI’s retail and ecommerce presence. How are you adapting to online alcohol delivery in India?

Sharma: India has 1.4 billion people, but only around 100,000 outlets sell alcohol — that’s very limited access. Of these, about 80,000 are retail outlets. So physical retail remains vital.

Ecommerce is currently only legal in West Bengal and Odisha. In these states, platforms like Swiggy deliver alcohol just like food. But elsewhere, online sales are not permitted due to state-specific regulations.

We don’t run our own D2C platforms — instead, we work with legal partners to increase brand visibility and offer promotions. In the states where ecommerce is allowed, we hold a 55% market share in online beer sales. But overall, it’s still a small slice of our business. Most sales still come from retail and on-trade (bars, restaurants).

Q. Do you plan to expand ecommerce efforts?

Sharma: That depends on the government. Since alcohol is a state subject in India, we can only advocate for change. We believe responsible ecommerce can improve access and enforce age gating more effectively than physical stores.

But the final decision rests with policymakers. For now, we continue to work within the legal framework in West Bengal and Odisha and hope for more progressive policies across states.

Q. How do influencer and content creator partnerships fit into your marketing playbook?

Sharma: Influencer partnerships are essential — especially for digital and experiential marketing. Today’s consumers are savvy. They know when a message is authentic versus when it’s paid promotion.

We’re very intentional about who we partner with. It’s not just about follower count — the tone, alignment with brand values, and community connection all matter. We’ve built a strong internal framework to evaluate partnerships. Globally, we’ve had iconic partnerships with FIFA, NBA, and even the Olympics. Locally, we collaborate with creators, food brands, and music communities who truly connect with our audience.

Expect to see more first-of-their-kind partnerships in the near future.

Q. How are you evolving your campaigns for India’s digital-first Gen Z audience?

Sharma: Gen Z is a core focus — especially those above the legal drinking age. They're experience-driven and unafraid to invest in premium events. That's why we focus heavily on music festivals, sports events, and digital storytelling.