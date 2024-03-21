Suzuki trademarks Escudo and Torqnado nameplates in India

Suzuki, a Japanese multinational automobile company, has trademarked names Escudo and Torqnado, which throws a hint at the new launches. Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will be launching eight new vehicles in the next four years. Out of the eight, the two trademarked names will be for two models.

Out of the eight new vehicles that will be launched, some of them will be facelifts or updates of current models such as Swift and Dzire, stated the report. One of the launches will be the eVX.