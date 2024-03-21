comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Suzuki trademarks Escudo and Torqnado nameplates in India

      Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will be launching eight new vehicles in the next four years. Out of the eight, the two trademarked names will be for two models.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2024 11:54 AM
      Suzuki trademarks Escudo and Torqnado nameplates in India
      At present, Suzuki uses the Escudo nameplate in Japan, which is an SUV. It has been hinted that the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara could be called Escudo when launched in India, highlighted in a media report. However, the Torqnado name is new. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Suzuki, a Japanese multinational automobile company, has trademarked names Escudo and Torqnado, which throws a hint at the new launches. Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will be launching eight new vehicles in the next four years. Out of the eight, the two trademarked names will be for two models.

      Out of the eight new vehicles that will be launched, some of them will be facelifts or updates of current models such as Swift and Dzire, stated the report. One of the launches will be the eVX.

      At present, Suzuki uses the Escudo nameplate in Japan, which is an SUV. It has been hinted that the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara could be called Escudo when launched in India, highlighted in a media report. However, the Torqnado name is new.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 21, 2024 11:54 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      How it Works

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Brand Makers

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Brand Marketing

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Havas launches Conran Design Group network; Creative branding agency in France to be renamed W Conran Design

      Havas launches Conran Design Group network; Creative branding agency in France to be renamed W Conran Design

      Brand Marketing

      playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024

      playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024

      Brand Marketing

      NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

      NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

      Brand Marketing

      Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week

      Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week