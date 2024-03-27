Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM) has signed an MOU with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India. The collaboration will leverage HPCL's widespread fuel station network and TPEM's insights from over 1.2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads, to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners. Additionally, HPCL will gather insights on charger usage to improve the customer experience.

This agreement between TPEM and HPCL aims to explore synergies between the two companies to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles in the country. The two companies are also exploring the introduction of a convenient payment system through a co-branded RFID card.

While TPEM commands a market share of over 68 percent in electric passenger vehicles, HPCL boasts a nationwide network of over 21,500 fuel stations. Furthermore, HPCL aims to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024. With four products in its portfolio, TPEM has introduced its first EV exclusive store in Gurugram to working with various charge point operators. HPCL has installed a total of 3,050 EV charging stations, including battery swapping stations, across the country.

Commenting on this partnership, Balaje Rajan, chief strategy officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “As the adoption of EVs increases, the availability of widespread and dependable charging infrastructure will play a crucial role in making EVs mainstream in India. This strategic partnership with HPCL emphasizes our dedication to advancing India's EV ecosystem in which the growth of charging infrastructure plays a pivotal role. This collaboration is essential for facilitating infrastructure development to support the expanding EV customer base. Leveraging TPEM's extensive insights into EV usage and HPCL's extensive nationwide network, this partnership has the potential to transform the charging infrastructure landscape in the country.”

According to Debashis Chakraverty, chief general manager, retail strategy & BD, HPCL, “HPCL with its 21000+ fuel stations has entered into an alliance with Tata Motors that commands 68 percentr market share in Indian EV market. Through this alliance, HPCL shall leverage Tata Motors’ vehicle base to enable our strategic expansion in EV Charging infrastructure at places with higher charging demand and will help in reducing range anxiety of EV customers”

Case studies from across the world show that ubiquitous and convenient charging infrastructure is a prerequisite for driving EV adoption, and that growth in charging infrastructure results in exponential growth in EV adoption as well. To that effect, the collaboration between two leading companies in this space is sure to help catapult India’s EV growth to its next phase.